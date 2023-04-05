WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Five Pine Cattle Co. put up a lot of big round bales of corn stalks last fall – way more than they ever thought they would need for the winter of 2022-23.

Guess what? They needed them.

Rain and wet snow kept Matt and Amanda Altman and family busy with bedding, feeding, and care all winter.

The cattle have done well.

Five Pine Cattle Co. includes Matt and Amanda, their children, Annabelle and Brant, and Amanda’s cousin, Montana.

Here’s a recap of their 2022-23 winter:

• Nov. 30, 2022 – Rain during the 2022 growing season was adequate, and following soybean harvest, the Altmans’ neighbor planted rye seed. They hoped the rye would come up early in 2023 and provide good feed for early grazing.

The Altmans stacked big round bales of cornstalks along the northwest side of the farm. They knew the bales would help reduce wind and snow in the cattle lots.

• Dec. 14, 2022 – Snowpack was about two inches in early December. Dry and warm conditions allowed the Altmans to spread rock around the back of their large feed yard. Pen manure was hauled out to cropland.

They also hired a neighbor to reshape their main cow yard to help with drainage. The earthwork was expected to make cow/calf access to water, feed, or bedding easier.

• Dec. 28, 2022 – Worthington received 0.75-inch of rain-equivalent precipitation from Dec. 13-17. That converted into a half-inch of snow-covered ice. Matt scraped as much ice/snow off the yard as he could with the skid loader.

As of Dec. 20, the morning wind chill reached -18 degrees. The actual temperature was -2, and the forecast called for cold, wind, and snow for Christmas. Christmas Eve brought whiteout conditions and wind chills of -25 to -45 degrees.

Heifers began calving at Christmas.

“With the cold temperatures and the heifers, we do use additional bedding,” Amanda said. “Generally, we will try to keep everybody heavily bedded. With the cows coming into calving, we want to keep them comfortable, keep udders clean and dry, and then the same thing with the sale calves, we’re going to keep them bedded up because we want to keep their hair nice and clean.”

Keeping the bulls well-bedded is always a necessity, Matt added.

In addition to serving as bedding, cornstalk bales are added to the feed. The cornstalk bales, as well as hay bales, are finely ground. The roughages are added to the total mixed ration (TMR) along with silage and supplement. The Altmans add more hay to the TMR when it is cold.

• Jan. 11, 2023 – Every child’s dream came true at Five Pine Cattle Co. A 12-15-foot snowdrift developed behind the big round cornstalk bale windbreak and was ready for the kids to sled.

Another big storm came through on Jan. 3. The snow depth was more than a foot.

• Jan. 25, 2023 – By Jan. 16, there were 15 calves running around the cow/calf lot.

Temperatures warmed up to the high 30s and the skies were blue. The Altmans used the nice weather to clean up bulls and take photos for their sale catalog.

They also brought a lot of bedding into their pens as rain and thawing conditions made things messy.

• Feb. 8, 2023 – Work began on creating their 40-page catalog that was sent to 600 customers on their mailing list. In addition to cleaning and trimming their own cattle, the Altmans also take their own photographs, design the catalog, edit their catalog, and proofread it before taking it to the printer.

The catalog is a great resource for sorting through and keeping track for the buyer and the seller, Matt said.

They also traveled to their consigner’s farm, Dynamic Z Charolais, to take photos of the 30 head on the sale.

• Feb. 22, 2023 – Another winter storm hit on Feb. 21. Matt and Amanda had good protection from the northwest, but they also moved trailers and big round bales to provide added relief from the wind and snow. The close-up cows were moved into the barn.

Despite the difficult weather, Amanda enjoyed seeing the uniformity of the new calves on the farm.

“The majority of the calves that are on the ground are from our better cows and are all the AI babies,” she said. “These are our elite genetics, and they’re fun to see.”

The Altmans began managing for rebreeding.

• March 13, 2023 – Five Pine Cattle Co.’s Fourth Annual Production Sale arrived on March 11, along with an Alberta Clipper. Weather forecasters were predicting very difficult conditions, but the Worthington area didn’t receive as much snow as areas north of the Twin Cities.

Along with their bulls for sale, the Altmans sold “Better-bred heifers,” which are bred to the customer’s sire of choice. They continue to develop at Five Pine Cattle Co. and receive a heifer development ration, vaccinations, and dewormers. The heifers are delivered to each customer’s home in October once they are confirmed bred.

The program drew a lot of interest from customers – both those at the sale as well as those online and bidding via DVAuction.

“As we have had a week to let the dust settle after our sale, we would like to thank all of our returning customers, and new customers that have placed their trust not just in our program but the Gelbvieh breed! Year after year we say we are humbled by the demand and results and this year was no exception,” Matt and Amanda wrote on their Facebook page.

Upcoming plans include producing high quality calves born around Christmas 2023 and early in January 2024. Breeding was scheduled to begin right after the March 11 sale.

Thank you, Five Pine Cattle Co. for sharing your story throughout the winter of 2022-23! We wish you nothing but the very best for all that is ahead!