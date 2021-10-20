April and August rains end up being enough for 2021 crops

HERMAN, Minn. – A little extra rain fell at Blume Farms this year. The corn, soybeans, and sugarbeets made it through the very dry May to late July timeframe and thrived with August/September rains.

“For the year, we’re probably above 20 inches or more,” said Dana Blume.

After the dry winter, Dana recorded 3-5 inches of rain in early April (Easter). About 25 percent of the sugarbeets were planted by April 26, as well as a few soybean fields.

Following a little light rain, the Blume crew was back in the field on April 28. They planted eight days in a row and wrapped up planting on May 6.

“It didn’t take us long to get the crop planted this year,” he said.

Dana noticed some of the pre-emerge herbicides were not activated – not enough moisture. Later herbicide applications worked quite well.

For the first three weeks of June, about 1.5 inches of rain fell, and then another half-inch on June 20.

“Everything got off to a good start growing because nothing had ‘wet feet.’ We didn’t have any drown outs or issues there, but the crops had enough moisture to get growing,” Dana said.

He noticed iron deficiency chlorosis and soybean cyst nematode issues in late June.

The soybean yellowing cleared up in July.

For controlling Cercospora leafspot in sugarbeets, the combination of dryness and heat plus Cercospora leafspot-resistant varieties worked very well in 2021. The Blumes made their first fungicide application to the sugarbeets on July 5. Another treatment was made on Aug. 2.