April and August rains end up being enough for 2021 crops

HERMAN, Minn. – A little extra rain fell at Blume Farms this year. The corn, soybeans, and sugarbeets made it through the very dry May to late July timeframe and thrived with August/September rains.
“For the year, we’re probably above 20 inches or more,” said Dana Blume.
After the dry winter, Dana recorded 3-5 inches of rain in early April (Easter). About 25 percent of the sugarbeets were planted by April 26, as well as a few soybean fields.
Following a little light rain, the Blume crew was back in the field on April 28. They planted eight days in a row and wrapped up planting on May 6.
“It didn’t take us long to get the crop planted this year,” he said.
Dana noticed some of the pre-emerge herbicides were not activated – not enough moisture. Later herbicide applications worked quite well.
For the first three weeks of June, about 1.5 inches of rain fell, and then another half-inch on June 20.
“Everything got off to a good start growing because nothing had ‘wet feet.’ We didn’t have any drown outs or issues there, but the crops had enough moisture to get growing,” Dana said.
He noticed iron deficiency chlorosis and soybean cyst nematode issues in late June.
The soybean yellowing cleared up in July.
For controlling Cercospora leafspot in sugarbeets, the combination of dryness and heat plus Cercospora leafspot-resistant varieties worked very well in 2021. The Blumes made their first fungicide application to the sugarbeets on July 5. Another treatment was made on Aug. 2.
Toward the end of July, growing conditions were poor. Corn leaves were rolling and the soybeans were stressed.
Then rain arrived. During July 23-27, 2.5-4 inches were measured across the county. The crops perked back up.
Plenty of rain fell through August, and although the days stayed warm, the nights cooled off to allow the plants to thrive. The soybeans were turning, the corn kernels were at half-dent, and sugarbeet prepile began.
Then a bad windstorm passed through on Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. The wind blew at about 60 miles per hour for 20 minutes. About 1.5-2 inches of rain fell, but many cornfields were lodged, and plants even snapped.
“We had probably 300 acres that got the wind pretty good,” he said.
In September, regular rain returned. Grant County was no longer considered in a drought. The Blumes finished soybean harvest on Sept. 30, and the yields were good.
“For us, it was excellent. I don’t know what the difference was, or why, but as a farm we averaged about 55 bushels per acre on soybeans,” he said. Moisture was 10-13.5 percent.
A new John Deere combine arrived back in July, and it was working terrific. Corn harvest was going well, with good yields of 175-200 bushels per acre for most of it, and 15-18 percent moisture. Test weight was 56-58 pounds. The corn was hauled to the bin site for drying and storage. The newest 110,000-bushel bin was completed and used.
“It’s not taking a lot to get it dry,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of corn marketed until we get through Christmas.”
As of Oct. 8, the Blumes were 40 percent done with corn harvest.
“It’s been perfect – warm and as nice a week as you could ask,” he said. “It’s drying down in the field pretty well.”
The biggest challenge was the lodged corn – farmers were slowly combining the downed corn in one direction to try to get it picked up.
Sugarbeet prepile began in late August, went through all of September, and continued into October. At Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, the starting date for the main campaign remained unknown.
“It looks warm and now there looks like some rain, too,” he said. “They are just bringing in enough tons to keep the factory going. The sugarbeets won’t keep (in a pile) in this weather – it’s 72 degrees right now.”
The Blume crew just kept working on corn harvest while they waited for temperatures to cool for sugarbeet harvest. Dana was worried about available help as the sugarbeet harvest remained in the future. A lot of people plan their vacations from their main job so they can haul sugarbeets, but the timing isn’t working well this year.
Already planning for 2022, Blume Farms will first decide on where to plant sugarbeets in their three-crop rotation. Seed decisions will be made soon.
Fertilizer prices are going up. The Blume crew applied potash and phosphate, and when it gets cold enough, they will put down urea in preparation for next year.
“Overall, we’re very happy with how things have gone around here for yields. It’s amazing what the crop did for what it had and what it went through,” Dana said. “We’re just hopeful we can get everything done here in the next few weeks.”
Minnesota Farm Guide wishes to thank Dana, Katy, Kilee, Cole, Addison, and Charlie, as well as Dale and Dominic for sharing Blume Farms with readers during the 2021 growing season. A special thanks to Kilee for her guest column in June.