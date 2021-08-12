August activities revolve around gathering livestock feed

SHERBURN, Minn. – Most of the Krusemark crops reached the "autosteer stage," so Rochelle Krusemark had time for several activities.

Those activities included going to Farmfest on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Rochelle helped in the Minnesota Soybean tent, booth 620.

Minnesota Soybean’s booth highlighted soy oil uses, including RePlay road sealant and Goodyear’s soy-based Assurance WeatherReady tires. The booth also featured a custom-built soy-based Outdoor Getaways all season fish house.

Like other Minnesota Soy leaders, Rochelle enjoyed Farmfest to meet face-to-face with members after the long COVID-19 shelter-in-place.

Another great reason to attend Farmfest on Aug. 4 was the biodiesel pull-off at the Redwood Speedway. It was a fun activity for Rochelle and Brad Krusemark’s grandchildren. Minnesota Soybean is a major sponsor of the United Pullers of Minnesota.

Back home in Martin County, A.J. Krusemark harvested his field of triticale on Aug. 2.

“We have not grown triticale for seed until this year, but had hoped for a better yield,” said Rochelle.

Martin County is in severe drought. In addition to combining, A.J. was busy managing the cow herd and storing away feed for the winter.

“The lack of precipitation directly effects the amount of forage grown to feed the cow/calf beef herd,” Rochelle said. “Rotational grazing requires moving temporary fencing more often and increasing the supplemental feed.”

Out in the cornfields, the corn pollinated and was filling kernels as much as possible. The soybeans were in the critical August stage of development.