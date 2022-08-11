Beautiful weather week does wonders for Vos Farms

SLAYTON, Minn. – Ryan and Mallory Vos picked a good week to take their honeymoon to Banff, Alberta, Canada.

The weather was very comfortable in Banff and in southwest Minnesota, too.

Temperatures near Slayton for the last week of July ranged from the low 50s to the low 80s – excellent weather for the feedlot cattle.

The cooler temperatures and a few tenths of rain helped the crops, too.

Coming home on July 31, Ryan took a quick tour of the crops, the cattle yard, and the pig barn.

“When we pulled back into Minnesota, I was just amazed – everything was at full-tassel, everything was really good,” he said. “We got a little bit of rain through parts of Pipestone and Murry counties while we were gone. It really greened everything back up. Things look good.”

There were only a few reports of aerial spraying.

Checking the soybeans, he found only a few aphids on the back sides of leaves. There wasn’t enough pressure in early August to spray.

For corn, farmers had worried about lodging because of the strong winds earlier in the growing season and the potential for corn rootworm feeding. Ryan didn’t find any significant lodging during his tour.

Even though the crops looked good, there were signs of hot and dry conditions. He hadn’t noticed grasshoppers in the fields, but there were a lot of grasshoppers in his yard.

Stressed crops defined the sand streaks and light soils across the fields, too.

In the feed yard, the cattle thrived in the low humidity and lower temperatures. Ryan could tell they grew while he was gone.

The weather turned warmer on Aug. 1, which was a good transition to the hot and humid conditions forecasted for the rest of the first week of August.

“As long as it cools down at night, that’s all that matters,” he said. “We threw a couple extra waterers in the pens, just to make sure the cattle have enough access to it.”

In the pig barn, the feeder pigs were quickly growing.

“They are healthy, they are good-looking pigs,” he said.

He’d been rightfully nervous – the 30-pound feeder pigs were trucked to Ryan’s barn just one week before the wedding. He had five days to get them acclimated, and then he showed his neighbor and his uncle how to do chores.

Ryan’s dad did chores the morning before the wedding, his uncle did chores on the morning of the wedding, his neighbor did chores the night of the wedding and the next morning, and then Ryan’s dad did the chores the rest of the time.

“Honestly, at the end of it, everything turned out great,” he said.

Congratulations to the newlyweds, Ryan and Mallory Vos.