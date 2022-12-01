Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. offers glimpse of next farming generation

WILLMAR, Minn. – Brothers RJ and James Orsten have agreed to take us along through their winter farming season in Kandiyohi County!

Farming full-time since 2019, the Orstens run a herd of 150 registered Hereford cows. They also run cropland and pasture.

In addition, they are third-generation turkey farmers raising hybrid turkeys and hatching eggs.

Grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten, are also involved in the turkey operation, as well as 20-25 full-time employees.

James oversees care of one-day-old poults that are raised to 30 weeks of age. The mature turkeys are bred to produce eggs for 30 additional weeks – that’s the part RJ works with.

Rarely do most people think about keeping turkeys for 60 weeks, but that’s required for egg production.

For turkey meat production, it takes 12-24 weeks to reach finishing weight.

While we will have an opportunity to learn some more about raising turkeys, most of our focus will remain on the cattle herd.

RJ, 26, and James, 22, named their farm Cardinal Creek Cattle Company.

Wanting to farm since kindergarten, James steered straight from high school to Ridgewater College where he earned a two-year degree in Farm Operation and Management. RJ started at Bethel University, then transferred to South Dakota State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. Both men graduated in 2019.

Family is very important to the Orstens. RJ, and his wife, Laura, have a baby daughter, Mabel. James and his wife, Jessica, were married in 2021 and are expecting a baby in 2023.

The cows

Robert purchased his first Herefords in 1994 because he was interested in them. Growing up with cattle, the boys envisioned so much more.

“We started growing the herd when we were in college,” James said. “When we went full-time on the farm, we started expanding and making it more of a business versus a hobby of Dad’s. We both really enjoy Herefords.”

Working on cattle chores, in addition to family members, is a Ridgewater student, Hunter, who helps primarily with cattle chores.

A year ago, the Orsten brothers tried out a unique idea for developing landowner relationships. They sent out letters to about 75 landowners asking if they could be considered as future renters.

One of those letters was sent to a staff writer at the West Central Tribune of Willmar. She wrote an extensive story about the Orstens’ goal to find more farmland and pastureland.

As a result of the letters and the story, three or four people responded to the brothers.

“We acquired about 140 acres (cropland) to rent for 2023,” James said. “There are a lot of generous people.”

2022 growing season

Kandiyohi County has a great deal of variability in soil type. Some of the southern farmland is very heavy, while the northern area has more lakes and sand.

Rainfall also varies. James measured three inches of rain in early November, while RJ received two inches at his farm site.

The summer of 2022 was very dry. Crops were average.

“Some of the farmland that we run is sandy soil, so if that doesn’t get a lot of rain it dries pretty fast,” RJ said. “At least right around my farm place, we had enough rain for the pasture and hay ground to stay green and growing. The cattle did well on pasture.”

The Orstens experienced strong winds in the early months of the growing season, but not as badly as many places in the region. RJ had a couple of trees down at his farm site.

“We had to fix a couple turkey barns, but they didn’t go down – just exterior repairs,” James said. “We skated through fairly well.”

Rain fell early in November, followed by snow and cold. As of Nov. 19, the brothers said the ground wasn’t quite froze. They aren’t sure how much of the November rain soaked into the hard soil.

The Orstens are gradually increasing the amount of turkey manure they use on their cropland. Commercial fertilizer has gotten too expensive, so they want to use their turkey litter as much as possible.

They usually spread turkey litter before corn production and on some of the pastures.

Turkey manure is quite fluffy and light. Because barns are cleaned throughout the year, the turkey litter is piled to compost. When the time is right to fertilize the fields, the litter is spread.

“We’ll have one barn to clean out mid-December,” RJ said. “We’ll pile it and wait until spring or fall to spread it.”

Beef manure was spread before winter.

Back to the cows

The 2022 calves were weaned at the end of September. After going through the chute, the calves were brought to RJ’s farm site for the winter.

Cardinal Creek Cattle Company held an online auction (smartauctions.co) on Nov. 28 – the second time they’ve had an auction. Cows and their weaned calves were sold separately, as well as bulls and embryos.

The first week of December, they are taking feeder calves to the Pipestone Livestock Auction Market.

They’ll participate in the Go-Pher the Purple Sale in Hutchinson, Minn., on Dec. 10, hosted by the Minnesota Hereford Breeders. Their offerings include a 2022 fancy female born April 18, 2021, and named 4C Princess Lass 1064. They will also bring a bred heifer, 4C 158E MS Hometown 1006. In addition, they will be bringing an embryo package.

“We have feminine cows with good udders,” RJ said. “We like structurally-correct cattle that come from good cows and bulls that have excellent cows in their pedigree.”

RJ and James strive to produce high-quality calves raised by easy-doing cows.

James will also be watching the cow herd located on fenced-in cropland and pasture at his farm. The land includes three natural springs that rarely freeze over.

The cows clean up the corn stalks, till the ground with their hooves, and deposit their own manure.

James is hoping they can stay there until Jan. 1. Once conditions become icy or feed quality diminishes, the cows will go to RJ’s farm for the winter.

Calving begins in March.

While some farmers take things a little easier in winter, the young and ambitious Orstens will be busy everyday taking care of livestock.

It’s going to be fun to follow along!

Thank you to James and RJ for allowing us to follow along with Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. this winter. We hope it is a very successful season!