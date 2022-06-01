Conditions improve; 2022 spring planting completed

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Investments in equipment and technology allow farmers to plant efficiently, but weather and soil conditions still dictate when the planting window is open.

For the Petersons at Far-Gaze Farm, the 2022 planting season began April 30, and they had most of their planting completed by May 24. Spring planting took 3.5 weeks this year.

“Farmers can plant fast, but they can’t do everything in just a couple days,” said Bruce Peterson.

One major factor slowing down planting was rain, as 10 inches fell in April and into late May.

“We’ve gone from being really concerned about subsoil moisture to having the subsoil soaked up,” he said. Throughout May, the crew busily planted fields as they watched for the next rain shower to come through and hoped it didn’t include severe weather.

One day of corn planting (April 30) was completed before 2 inches of rain fell.

They had a decent planting stretch beginning May 7 that continued for 6 days. Then 1.8 inches of rain fell on May 12. A cannery pea crew also came to the farm on May 11 to plant peas.

“Some of that rain came down hard (on May 12), which wasn’t welcome, but that was also the day there was some bad storms in the western part of the state. We didn’t have any damage, but the rain came down very hard and crusted the ground,” he said.

The Petersons didn’t mind dragging out planting a little longer than usual.

They had something very important to attend to on May 15. Bruce and Carol’s son, Sam, and his wife, Karissa, welcomed a new baby boy – Sogn. Weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces at birth, Sogn has chubby cheeks and downy hair.

“There’s a lot of smiles here,” he said. “Gramma is super happy.”

The crew had a couple more days of planting, May 16-17, and then 0.5-inch of rain fell on May 18, which was welcome for its help with emergence. On May 20, 0.15-0.5-inch of spotty rain fell. Again, the healing rain was welcomed.

The final day of regular spring planting was May 24. Sweet corn will be planted in late June/early July depending on when the canning peas are harvested.

Herbicide applications were straight ahead. La Nina-influenced temperatures in May swung from the 90s down to the 40s – neither extreme was good for herbicide efficacy. The temperature trend was moving higher, so the Petersons got ready to start spraying.

“We usually deal with more weeds on our field borders, but we don’t do a lot of pre-emerge herbicide,” he said. “For the most part, we do just one post-pass treatment on the corn, but because of that it’s a little more critical that we get on it early and timely. So we’re hoping to get started on that by the end of the week (May 27) if the weather conditions allow.”

With planting wrapping up, a couple of the men at Far-Gaze Farms will take John Deere Gator utility vehicles to crop scout the fields. The Petersons take stand counts and see if there are any problem areas that are too wet or need replanting.

They also pick rocks during the process – it’s not as fun as just driving the Gator around, but it does provide justification for a little joy riding.

“It’s a good way to get out and look at the crops, to see if there are problem areas that are occurring, and to get a good look at all the stands – and any potential weed pressure,” he said.

Top-dressing nitrogen was expected in mid-June. The Petersons didn’t have quite enough nitrogen purchased for all their top-dressing needs, though. Bruce was watching the fertilizer market in general, and specifically nitrogen for any lower prices.

He was also watching the propane market for the corn dryer. They had booked part of their propane needs, but with the little later spring, they may need more. When the corn is late getting planted, it’s more likely that farmers will need to remove an extra percentage point or two of moisture so the corn will store well.

Even though the planting season is late in 2022, Bruce wants to encourage farmers that a high-yielding crop is still possible. He remembered 2013 when they planted two-thirds of their corn during the first few days of June and started planting soybeans on June 3. Despite that, the crops turned out okay, and it is amazing what today’s hybrids and varieties can accomplish now that wasn’t possible just 10 years ago.

There was a bit of a surprise when Bruce took a load of corn recently to the feed mill. Used for grinding/making turkey feed, the mill was closed due to a nearby outbreak of high pathogenic avian influenza at a turkey barn. He was told he may be able to deliver corn in about a week, perhaps longer.

“We deliver a fair amount of corn to that feed mill, but it was a minor inconvenience for us compared to the turkey growers that have to euthanize a whole site of turkeys,” he said.

Recent reports from the USDA suggested that avian influenza was waning. The Dakota County commercial turkey barn site affected on May 21 included 57,000 birds. Minnesota’s previous commercial turkey operation affected was back on April 29, although several backyard flocks were affected with the disease in May, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Hopefully, sunshine, warm days, and gentle breezes will soon disperse the virus that has affected so many poultry operations and wild birds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.