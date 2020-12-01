HANCOCK, Minn. – Sharing their operation during the winter of 2020-21 is the Boon operation and D & J Livestock, LLC, in west central Minnesota.
Corn, alfalfa, soybeans and wheat are grown here for the just-under 1,000 animal unit feedlot operation.
Established in 1934, the Boon Farm of Stevens County has always included cattle. The synergies between livestock and crop production work well for the Boons, who have been blessed with heavy black topsoil that is well drained.
A hayshed provides protection from the elements for 1,000 straw, hay and cornstalk bales. Over 2,000 additional big round corn stalk bales are stacked outside, some serving as a windbreak for the large monoslope barn. Corn stalks also provide material for bedding and manure packs that keep the finishing cattle comfortable in their pens.
“We take the cornstalk (big round) bales off the fields and apply manure to replenish the nutrients,” said Donald Boon, the third generation on the farm. “The farmers who grow sugarbeets want the cornstalks removed to make a nice seedbed, too.”
Don and his wife, Carol, started out milking cows before the operation transitioned to finishing cattle. Their son, John, 47, and his wife, Jennifer, and their five children live on the home farm.
John, who is our main contact for these reports, attended college for diesel mechanics and then returned home to farm with his parents. He went to work full-time for a farmer near Cyrus, Minn., in Stevens County, and after 23 years there, John joined Don full-time at the home farm.
What makes the entire operation work is a well-designed, well-built 2005 monoslope barn. The original barn housed 600 head, and then in 2013, they added enough capacity for a total of 980 head.
The barn faces south. In the winter, sunlight shines in across 85 feet of the 90-foot deep pens. In the summer, the overhang keeps the sunlight out of the barn and helps the cattle stay cool.
Concrete bunks set on a concrete base offer no hiding places for rodents. Pens are offset to allow maximum bunk space, and bunks line the north side of the pens, too. A wide alleyway allows the Boons to sort and move cattle easily. The cattle have an opportunity to go outside while the areas around the bunks are scraped twice each week.
The Boons are currently feeding a group of 830 Holstein steers and 150 beef heifers.
“We get the Holsteins in at 450-500 pounds and start them on a 56 Mcal total mixed ration,” John said. “They are on a 58 Mcal ration for quite a while to stretch their frame, then 60 Mcal and the finishing diet is 62 Mcal. We get them on that last ration for 100-120 days.”
After a year of feeding, the cattle will reach finishing weight next March/April.
“We are not on that finishing diet yet,” John continued. “When we process them the last time, we run them through the working chute, give them an implant, use pour on for lice and run them over the scale so we know what cattle have to go out first when they are shipped.”
The Boons want to give a shout out to Heidi Doering-Resch, M.S., nutrition and production specialist with Form-A-Feed out of Stewart, Minn. Doering-Resch has done a superb job helping D & J Livestock with formulations.
Most of the farm work is completed by the Boons themselves.
While Don and John complete livestock chores and grain production, Carol completes the bookwork, and Jennifer hopes to take on that duty eventually. Jennifer is also a paramedic with North Memorial Ambulance in Alexandria, Minn., serving all of Douglas County. Her full-time job is being a mother to Abigail, 11, Shae, 9, Grace, 7, John Luke, 5, and Sadie, 3.
Pen cleaning is done and fieldwork is finishing up, so John is looking forward to spending more time with the kids, too.
“It was a busy fall. Now family is a priority and helping with homework if we can. We’ll do some wintertime activities as a family,” he said, looking forward to a bit more downtime until spring work begins again.
Thank you to the Boon Family for allowing us to follow your operation during the winter of 2020-21. We wish you good success!