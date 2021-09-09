Fall 2021 activities begin at Krusemark Farms

SHERBURN, Minn. – Widespread rain arrived in late August to help the crops, livestock, pastures, trees, lakes and more in Martin County.

Rochelle Krusemark sat outside in the Aug. 30 sunshine to write up her progress report. Cooler temperatures made it comfortable to sit outside.

“We were blessed with rain the last few days and spared from the damaging winds,” she wrote. “The top nodes of soybean pods should fill, and we hope the test weight of corn can also benefit from the late August rain.”

She noticed that corn and soybeans growing on lighter soil with less organic matter was completing the life cycle. With some of the soybeans turning yellow, soybean harvest will begin in mid- to late September.

Rochelle’s husband, Brad, and their son, AJ, were getting equipment ready for harvest.

The Krusemarks will chop and bag some silage when the corn moisture drops down a bit more. AJ will use the silage for cow feed this winter.

In August, AJ’s cows grazed on the sudangrass that he planted after the sweet peas were harvested.

For her job as a crop insurance adjuster, Rochelle prepared to make silage appraisals for when clients are ready to chop.

The Krusemarks also made some repairs in the hog barns and replaced some bulk feed tanks between groups of pigs. There is never a lack of work on the Krusemark Farm.

Rochelle took a break from some of the manual labor when she wasn’t feeling well. Like so many people struggling with sinus infections from the wildfire smoke, she had gone to the doctor thinking she had a sinus infection. Instead, she tested positive for the Delta variant and developed pneumonia.