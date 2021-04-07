Fritsche Dairy always teaching about farming and dairy production

NEW ULM, Minn. – Maybe it’s because they have worked their whole lives with dairy cows. Maybe it’s just a natural bent to teach others about farming.

Whatever the reason, Paul and Melanie Fritsche continually share and successfully explain how their dairy farm works. They happily discuss their philosophies and share stories about why they’ve come to those conclusions.

So when the Fritsches finished up harvest early in 2020, this reporter thought it was a perfect opportunity to begin following this social media savvy dairy farm.

The Fritsches planned out their 2020 cropping season so they could attend the World Dairy Expo. Then COVID-19 showed up in March, and the show was cancelled. The Minnesota State Fair was cancelled, too. With many meetings cancelled, Paul was willing to share his activities with readers.

He and Melanie also use Facebook to share information about their farm to a large audience and learn about other farmers, members of the ag community and consumers.

Here are some of their updates during the winter of 2020-21:

Paul and Melanie dairy farm with Arlon Fritsche, Paul’s dad, as well as Andrew Fritsche, their son. The majority of the herd is Registered Guernseys, but in recent years, Brown Swiss, Black and White Holsteins, and Red and White Holsteins have been added to the lineup.

“Our Swiss numbers have been increasing,” Paul said. “The Holsteins and the Red and Whites, some are owned by our son and some are owned by others. We house cattle for other people also.”