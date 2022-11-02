Harvesting, farm work continue at a rapid pace

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Bruce Peterson figured the crew at Far-Gaze Farms had about 40 percent of their corn left to harvest.

That was on schedule for Oct. 21, the day he gave his report on happenings at the farm. He had a couple of hours before his corn harvesting evening shift, so he was out using a rock picker when he gave this report.

“Mainly, we’re just straight ahead on corn harvest and then also doing some fertilizer applications, and we’ll do a little tillage, so we’ll continue with that as the weather cooperates,” he said.

The 2022 harvest was going along smoothly and quickly. Chris Peterson, and his son, Tyler, primarily ran the two combines. Brian Peterson, and his son, John, oversaw the corn dryer and equipment maintenance.

Bruce, and his son, Sam, handled most of the fertilizer applications for each farm.

“We do all work together quite a bit,” Bruce said. “It’s a unique situation, but it allows every one of us to work in areas we enjoy. We don’t have to concentrate on knowing and doing everything. We can concentrate on more specific tasks that need to be done.”

In addition, Chris’s wife, Marcia, handles the accounting, while Bruce’s wife, Carol, pays the bills. The women, along with Brian’s wife, Mary, also make supper every evening for the crew throughout harvest. Each woman rotates around every third night to cook for about 15 people. The large number is due to people who come in as relief help in the evenings, so there is an overlap on shifts – and the food is delicious, so that always draws a crowd.

On the day of Bruce’s report, Carol was busy cooking for the evening meal. She intended to leave enough food in the break room so the truck drivers and others working at the home farm could have supper. The Petersons were harvesting corn about 25 miles away, so Carol also had plans to drive out to the field with supper for the combine and grain operators. There was another man doing tillage out west of Northfield for Far-Gaze Farms. She would drive there too with his supper.

“Everyone is very appreciative for the meals,” Bruce said.

This being his last report, Bruce added that he and Carol had much to be thankful for this year, including the birth of Sogn, who is Sam and Karissa’s boy, who was born in May. Their son Andrew, and his wife, Taylor, were expecting a baby, their second child, around Halloween.

The overarching story of the harvest season is the lack of rain. Conditions were dry both in 2021 and 2022, the difference being about 7 inches of rain in August in 2021. That led to large yields for both corn and soybeans.

In 2022, the total rainfall in August/September was less than 3 inches. Corn yields in general have run about 10-15 bushels per acre less than in 2021 – with yields varying by 70 bushels per acre from the lowest to the highest.

There were a couple of agronomic challenges for corn this growing season. Their agronomist set out corn rootworm beetle traps, and the numbers were surprisingly high in one cornfield that had been planted to soybeans in 2021.

The Petersons have experienced minimal corn rootworm pressure since 2012-13 and use traited corn only on their continuous corn acres. With corn rootworm pressure and some lodging showing up this year, they will consider their seed and insecticide decisions for 2023 carefully.

They also found more evidence of tar spot in certain cornfields than they expected. In areas where it was found, they noted a drop in yield.

“We had pretty good luck where we had fungicides to control tar spot, but we still saw some signs of it even where we did apply fungicide,” he said. “We saw bad spots within a field, and lower yields where it was bad. Going forward, tar spot is something we are going to have to manage.”

Inflation and higher costs have the Petersons looking for ways to save money. This fall, they had a chance to purchase fertilizer at the river terminal and haul it home themselves.

“With prices (for fertilizer) as high as they are, obviously we shop around a bit, and there was a pretty big price difference,” he said.

It will take some time to figure out if the extra time driving to the river terminal, the miles put on their trucks, and handling the product themselves is worth the lower price.

While the drought reduced yields, there were some cost savings associated with the dry harvest, Bruce added. The machinery held up well and the crew had the parts they needed to fix, grease, and maintain equipment.

There was a disappointment on Oct. 20 when the local vegetable processing plant called and said they would not take the late-planted sweet corn this year. Although the Petersons will still receive a payment for the contracted acres, no farmer ever wants to dispose of crops. In this case, the crew ran a tractor and roller over the sweet corn field before tilling it up with a disk ripper. It will add nutrients to the soil for next year’s crops.

When harvest is done, everyone at Far-Gaze Farms is hoping and praying for good rain and snow to replenish the subsoil and topsoil.

“Despite the lack of rain, it’s still been an acceptable crop,” Bruce said. “It’s going to be crucial that this dry weather trend changes. It does look like there is some rain in the forecast.”

Thank you, Bruce, for your ongoing willingness to talk with media and serve your fellow farmers through the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. We wish you and your family farm the very best in the future. Congratulations on a new baby grandson, Gavin.