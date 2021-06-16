Interview with Dad reflects on farming priorities, decisions, schedules

HERMAN, Minn. – While finding a time to interview my dad, Dana Blume, I had a hard time to even sit down and have an interview with him, as he was so busy hauling hay for Riverview Dairy.
I am honored to write this article on behalf of my dad.
I currently attend North Dakota State University and am a journalism major with an agriculture minor.
Farmer Dana is a busy man, not just during harvest but during all seasons. My dad and our family raise corn, sugarbeets, and soybeans.
Right now, all his crops are emerged and growing. Although the crops are up and growing, we in west central Minnesota need rain.
When asking my dad about rainfall and how important it is in June and the summer months, he says, “We don’t need a lot of rain in June, but our whole soil profile is dry this year. This started last fall and winter.”
With almost-daily temperatures in the high 90s, we are in desperate need for rain. My dad recognizes that fall cover crops would minimize soil water losses. However, he has not found a great way to seed cover crops with all the unpredictable fall weather. Fall can be a busy time of year for him.
I asked my dad: “How does he do it all, how does he manage family time and farm time?”
He told me, “Work hard, play hard has always been my motto. It was my grandpa’s motto and it stuck with me. I try to get to as many activities as possible. While harvest time is the hardest time to get to all of the activities.”
There were many times in high school when I would be surprised to see my dad at my varsity games in softball, basketball, and cross country, as he was so busy. My siblings and I are always happy to see him at our games and we always look up to him for a good lecture after the activities and games he goes to.
Even if he wasn’t at the game, he would always ask us how it went, how we played, and how we can improve. If dad was busy during harvest and couldn’t make it to our events, he always welcomed us to ride in the tractor or to call him about anything.
Unless it is an emergency that Mom can handle – like last week when the bathroom flooded and it leaked down to the basement.
We were all freaking out and of course I “had” to call Dad.
What I didn’t know was, even though it was 11 p.m., Dad was hauling hay for Riverview Dairy through the night. He couldn’t come home for several hours.
So those of us at home just had to handle it. Unfortunately, we also made Dad freak out while driving semi as he wondered what he would find when he got home.
Then, we freaked out more at home because Dad was freaking out.
Lesson learned. Next time an emergency like this happens, I will have to know what Dad is doing first. Hopefully, we can all laugh about this in the future.
Even if my dad is busy farming right now, he is certainly thinking about future generations.
He has the goal of finding a way to transition the farm from generation to generation. He told me this is a big project he has still yet to figure out.
I believe in you, Dad.
I am inspired by my dad. There is not a day that goes by where I don’t think about how hard he works for his family and for all those for whom he puts food on their plates.
I wasn’t sure if my dad got asked this question a lot, so I asked him, “Why do you farm? Why do you do what you do?”
“I feel a purpose in what we do every morning that I get up. We are feeding the world, and only you can see the results,” he said.
There are some days on the farm that are a little tougher than others. Days where my dad is sleepy from the day before, days that could have ended at 2 a.m. or days that could have started at 2 a.m. Either way, I look up to my dad’s work ethic, his responsibility, and all the advice and encouragement he gives my siblings and me.
I asked my dad why crop farms and agriculture are so important and impactful to him, and his answer is inspiring.
“It’s all I truly enjoy doing. Every spring you start with a seed, you take care of that crop and harvest the results. To me, that is very rewarding, and it is how I make my living and provide for my family.”
My dad has always enjoyed farming. He grew up on a strong family farm and enjoyed everything about it.
I’m sure there were many fields “planted” with toy tractors and implements in Grandma and Grandpa’s carpet over the years.
When I am at college, people ask me where I am from and I try to explain where Herman, Minn., is. I go on to tell them that my family farms and I find it so fun to tell people that. There are people I have met in school who know nothing about agriculture, I enjoy teaching them some of the basics and one of these days my college friends will have to come down during harvest to see what it is all about.
There are other times when I am in an interview or in a position where I can use my skills I have learned from agriculture.
While I was in FFA and 4-H, I learned the skills of speaking to a group and teaching others about animals. I am extremely grateful to have had these opportunities.
Showing animals was for sure my favorite, and on days I was gone from the farm, my dad would take my wether lambs for walks down the driveway.
I am so grateful for my dad and all he does for our family and community. He is a true leader, an awesome farmer, and an inspiration to us kids.