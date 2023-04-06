WILLMAR, Minn. – Boots will be needed for several weeks while the snow of 2022-23 continues to melt away.

As of March 26, Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. hoped the soil would set up soon for spring fieldwork. It may be a while, though. Snow depth was at least two feet.

But despite the weather, farming continued.

RJ Orsten has shared the story of his and brother James’s west central Minnesota farm from December 2022 through March 2023.

Farming full-time since 2019, the Orstens run a herd of 150 registered Hereford cows. They also farm cropland and pasture.

They are third-generation turkey farmers raising hybrid turkeys and hatching eggs. Annually, Orsten Turkeys produce 4-4.5 million eggs.

Grandparents, Rayburn and Marge Orsten; parents, Robert and Rochelle Orsten; and uncle and aunt, Ross and Rhonda Orsten, as well as 20-25 employees, are involved with the turkey operation.

Jared oversees care of one-day-old poults that are raised to 30 weeks of age. The mature turkeys are bred to produce eggs for about 30 additional weeks. That’s the part RJ works with.

RJ, and his wife, Laura, have a daughter, Mabel. James, and his wife, Jessica, have a brand-new baby boy, Landon James.

Here is a breakdown of the various events at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. in 2022-23 based on the reports the Orstens gave through the winter:

• Dec. 1, 2022 – James measured 3 inches of rain in early November, while RJ received 2 inches at his farm site. The summer was dry, and the rain soaked into the not-yet-frozen soil. A little snow had fallen and melted in November. Cold winds buffeted the operation.

November work included selling cow/calf splits, bulls, and embryos. A total of 48 feeder calves were sold at the Pipestone Livestock Auction Market.

Selling the cattle made more room at RJ’s farm for calving. The main herd was expected to leave James’ pastures before Jan. 1, and come to RJ’s building site for calving.

• Dec. 15, 2022 – The initial open winter changed on Dec. 13 when it rained all day. Wednesday, Dec. 14, was misty and foggy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the region received 6-8 inches of snow.

The Orstens used their skid loaders with buckets to clean up the yards.

Ahead of Christmas, the Orstens sold some older turkeys.

• Dec. 29, 2022 – The Orstens moved their registered Hereford cows from James’ farm to RJ’s farm ahead of the Dec. 15 storm. The brothers hoped they could keep them on pasture and cropland until after Jan. 1, but the pond froze over and feed to graze was low.

James corralled the cows, and RJ loaded them up and hauled them the 14 miles to his farm.

“Now we’ve just got everything home, and we’re feeding and bedding them for the winter,” RJ said. “The cows like their freedom to move around (at James’ farm), but they also like having feed and water right here and not having to work too hard for it.”

The cows get hay, silage, and some grain when it is very cold, or it is calving time.

• Jan. 12, 2023 – Snow of 6-15 inches fell on Jan 3-4. The Orstens cleaned up their farm sites and gave extra feed and bedding to the cows and young stock.

They also ordered seed for the 2023 growing season!

• Jan. 26, 2023 – The Willmar region experienced a mid-January thaw, and the nicer weather was appreciated by the Orstens.

In late January, they purchased a used John Deere tractor and a used Vermeer bale processor. The processor has an arm so it can shoot the bedding into the pen over the bunk.

“We don’t have to drive into the cattle pen to bed anymore,” James explained. “We can just drive along the feed bunk and shoot it, which is handy.

“No more jumping out of the tractor, opening the gate, jumping back into the tractor, moving ahead, then jumping out of the tractor to shut the gate so the cows don’t get out,” he added. “It’s been a nice upgrade so far!”

• Feb. 9, 2023 – Temperatures were as low as -15 in late January. Ice built up around waterers and bunks.

Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. purchased a Pyramid Beef registered Hereford bull, born Feb. 2022. Pyramid Crow Peak will arrive in April.

• Feb. 23, 2023 – February weather included mostly blue skies and temperatures of 20-40 degrees! The heavily pregnant cows and heifers began to bag up as calving approached.

A big snowstorm was forecast for Feb. 22-23, and while the Orstens didn’t get the 20 inches that were forecasted, they did get 5 inches of snow. Temperatures were very cold.

The low-pressure system affected the closeup cows who started to calve. Sixteen calves were born on Feb. 22-26. RJ, James, and Robert took turns caring for calves and checking the cows.

By Feb. 27, temperatures turned mild – between 30-33 degrees. Freezing rain created slick spots in farmyards. Tar roads harbored mushy snow that blew across the roads and threatened to pull vehicles into the snow-filled ditches.

RJ tried to unload some manure and was surprised to find there wasn’t much frost under the thick blanket of snow.

• March 13, 2023 – Twenty days after calving started, Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. had 67 calves on the ground, with many more to come.

“The mamas have been calving well on their own and taking care of their babies,” RJ said.

The Orstens moved 50 cow/calf pairs to a large shed with bedded pen space and a pasture area available once the snow melts. RJ started another pen with about 10 more cow/calf pairs.

“Pretty soon I won’t have any room to move them when they are calving, and they will just have to stay where they are before they calve,” he said. “They are coming faster than the green grass this year. It got a little trickier when we got more snow.”

Snow fell March 5-11 and piled up. Temperatures ranged from just above zero to 35 degrees. Highways turned icy, but gravel roads turned treacherous or impassable as snow removal equipment and drivers couldn’t keep up with the snow.

Robert and RJ did most of the night checks because James lives 14 miles away. During the day, all three men helped with the many chores and calves.

The Orstens also completed their daily turkey chores, too. They tried to manage the turkey barns so they could keep their attention on calving, but the workdays lasted longer than the hours of sunlight.

They will be keeping a close eye on field conditions, with hopes of spreading manure and checking fences soon.

• March 28, 2023 – Calving continued at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co., with about 30 head left to come in.

“There’s about 110 calves on the ground,” RJ said. “Enough of the snow is melting now so we have a six-acre pasture, so they are all roaming around out there.”

Last year, the Orstens adopted a strict breeding window of two months. It’s paid off. An average of four calves were born daily during the first 28 days of the calving season.

That’s allowed the Orstens to focus on calving. The calving went smoothly with very few hiccups.

“We have just 30 head left and still have five weeks of calving – going to the end of April,” he said. “It’s been a very good calving season.”

In his final report, RJ talked a little bit about the hybrid turkeys and hatching eggs operation. They got in a new set of poults in early February, and they were getting ready to move another barn into production in early April.

The Orstens are happy to talk about the turkey farms – even at cattle sales!

“When we meet new people in the cattle industry, and we tell them we’re in turkeys, they are surprised,” he said. “Growing up, the turkeys were always there. People in the community know about turkeys. You travel around the state or other states, and you get to tell them a little bit about turkey production.”

Minnesota is consistently ranked first in U.S. turkey production, providing over $1 billion in economic activity. RJ will gladly talk about turkeys, and Ashley Kohls, Minnesota Turkey executive director, is a great resource to learn more. Visit minnesotaturkey.com for news about Minnesota turkeys!

The Orstens also invite cattle producers to visit their Facebook page to follow along with their Hereford cattle farm.

“We’re looking forward to warmer temperatures and drying out a little bit – get the snow out of here,” he said. “We’re looking forward to green grass and being able to plant some crops in the ground.”

Thank you to RJ Orsten and everyone at Cardinal Creek Cattle Co. for sharing your story during the winter of 2022-23. We wish you continued success in all you do!