‘So God Made a Farmer’ kind of week at Five Pine Cattle Co.

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Back in 1978, Paul Harvey gave a speech at the Future Farmers of America convention called, “So God Made a Farmer.” The speech describes the dogged determination and optimism of farm families.

Harvey didn’t guarantee success, but instead showed the value of trying.

It was that kind of a challenging week at Five Pine Cattle Co., between snowstorms and the start of calving season.

Just ahead of Christmas Eve 2022, the Altmans received a ground blizzard – whiteout conditions and windchills of -25 to -45 degrees.

“That really cold spell was rough on us,” said Matt Altman, speaking for the crew that includes his wife, Amanda, her cousin, Montana, and Amanda and Matt’s children, Annabelle and Brant.

The skid loader – referred to as the “heart of the operation” – started acting up in the cold. Their feed tractor was still okay until it was exposed to the wind.

The tractor gelled up.

“That was rough,” Matt said. “We were down to one old tractor to try to get everybody fed and bedded for a couple of days, which was interesting to say the least.”

After the tractor gelled up, Matt and Montana, who is a college student, walked back from the ground hay pile to the house.

“We walked a couple hundred yards,” he said. “You couldn’t lift your head up; you just had to look straight down and walk because the snow and wind were so unbearably cold.”

Dressed for the weather, the only thing that might have helped was each wearing a snowmobile helmet. Matt had experienced this type of cold a few times in the past, but Montana never had.

The Altmans added that since they purchased their farm in 2017, the winter of 2022-23 is the snowiest one they’ve had in early January.

It wouldn’t be so unusual to have this much snow if it was mid- to late February.

Along with the December storm, a cow, and a heifer, each carrying twins, went into labor. All the calves were stillborn.

The Altmans had been watching the cow in a closeup pen because they were worried about her health.

“She had some health issues, and we were treating her,” Matt said. “We got her turned around, but the vet is thinking she aborted those calves to protect herself.”

The heifer wasn’t due for calving and the calves were underdeveloped. The first one came out tail first, which caused problems.

“It’s not crazy for us to have one set of twins a year, which are generally not welcome,” he said. “To get two right off the bat was strange and abnormal. Hopefully things will smooth out from here.”

Thankfully, a heifer calved a normal and healthy heifer calf that was getting special attention. The calf stayed inside the barn for three days. Its dam was let outside to eat before returned to the barn and her calf.

“That allowed her to stay out of the elements and get a good start,” Matt said.

He added that many heifers were expected to calve during the first and second week of January.

The calving pens are each 12x12 feet and there is room for seven or eight pens on the heated floor side of the barn. Another three pens fit in the unheated side of the barn. A nearby loafing shed has room for another eight or nine cow/calf pairs.

The Altmans sort through their heifers/cows and bring the ones closest to calving into their close-up calving pens. After the cows/calves have bonded, they put heifers with calves in a separate pen to receive a higher plane of nutrition.

The cow/calf pairs go into their own outside pen.

With their sale coming up on Saturday, March 11, Matt and Amanda continued to work on trimming up the cattle and getting things ready for the sale catalogue. They had planned to spend early January getting that done, but another big storm was forecast for Jan. 3. They spent 5-6 hours pushing and blowing snow.

“We try to be as forward-thinking as possible toward spring and the melting and runoff,” he said. “We want to make sure we get it all away from the yard, so we are not dealing with water in the spring.”

The Altmans were trying to be as efficient as possible because they both work off the farm, too.

Matt continues to work full-time as the JBS second shift plant manager. Living just a short distance outside of town, he can generally make it to work if needed. Everything shut down during blizzards, so he stayed on the farm to work.

Somehow, despite two major snowstorms, plus Christmas, New Year’s, and thousands of flight cancellations, Amanda successfully flew twice out of Sioux Falls Regional Airport. As a source farm specialist for Kansas Dairy Development in Deerfield, Kan., Amanda travels across the U.S. helping 50 dairy farms that send young heifer calves to the Kansas site for development.

She got back home to help with most of the work.

“It would have been so much harder if we didn’t have many hands working,” Matt said.

He added that he wouldn’t have minded if there was just a dusting of snow instead of more than a foot on the ground. Everyone disagreed. Annabelle and Brant had some good news to share. They got some sleds for Christmas and sledded down a giant drift created by their big round bales stacked on the northwest corner of the farm site.

Thank you to the Altmans and all livestock producers for their efforts to feed all of us.