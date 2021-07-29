Soil soaks up small but mighty rainfall in mid-July

SHERBURN, Minn. – Cooler temperatures and rain in mid-July offered a bit of a reprieve for crops, livestock, and farmers in Martin County.

At the Krusemark Farm, about 0.45-inch of rain was recorded in mid-July. Daytime temperatures stayed in the 80s, with nighttime temperatures in the 60s.

It was the first rain since Rochelle Krusemark recorded between 1-1.6 inches on July 6.

“The cooler temperatures that week (July 11-17) were nice. Our soil is absorbing the limited precipitation. We are grateful for healthy soils and organic matter,” said Rochelle, who always works at maintaining a positive attitude in life.

“The recent rain appeared to have reduced the grasshopper population – or perhaps sent them back into the grasslands,” she added.

The crops responded favorably to the rain. Corn tasseled and pollinated.

Soybeans reached the R3 stage with rows nearing canopy. The soybeans remained shorter than in some years, and the nodes on the plants stayed close together.

“We are grateful for the drought-tolerant hybrids, partially funded by our checkoff investments over the last couple of decades,” Rochelle said.

The crops remain at risk, and more rain is needed.

Without the subsoil moisture that was so prevalent in recent years, the 2021 crops are depending on timely rains.

Rochelle added that the triticale is nearly mature and will be harvested soon. The Krusemarks will haul and spread cattle manure to the field after triticale harvest.

After Seneca harvested AJ Krusemark’s sweet peas, AJ seeded forage grass to rotationally graze the cow/calf herd. It was a great opportunity to grow some more field before the field is tiled later this season.