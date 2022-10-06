Soybean harvest in full swing at Vos Farms

SLAYTON, Minn. – A full complement of crew members worked to bring in the soybean harvest at Vos Farms.

Dale Vos drove the farm’s combine, while neighbor Jim Veenhuis drove a leased combine. Ryan Vos drove the tractor and grain cart, while Kyle Vos drove the straight truck. While the father, sons, and neighbor handled harvest, Uncle Mike Molitor, employee Jeff Carlson, and others handled cattle chores and filled in as needed.

The Voses tried harvesting on Sept. 22-25, but each time the beans were a little too tough.

Then, on Monday, Sept. 26, the soybeans were ready to go. Moisture ranged from 12-12.5 percent with some moisture levels down to 10 percent.

“That first day we got probably 200-250 acres done at home. We really blew through some acres and we’re right back at it,” Ryan said during his report on Sept. 27.

Droughty fields were the first to be ready to harvest. Yields were average, and Ryan expected those would improve as they got into better fields.

“It pays to buy better seed. I would like to stress that to farmers,” he said.

“Buying higher genetically-modified seed with drought protection has got everything going for it. When the year is too dry, or the year that has too much rain, or you get white mold, or you get rootworm, you need that protection in place.”

The soybeans were hauled to the local elevator. The price was good, and the Voses normally don’t store soybeans.

They keep their farm bins available to store corn used in the cattle ration.

Taking a few minutes before catching up with a combine operator, Ryan looked back at corn silage harvest. There were only minimal breakdowns, and they successfully filled one silo and two bunkers.

“Everything went as well as it usually goes, and we were very pleased with how things went,” he said.

He looked back at some row crop data for the last couple of years. Their normal start date for harvest is Sept. 15.

In 2020, the Voses were combining some corn in late September – this year it will be October before the corn is dry enough.

The 2021 soybean harvest began in late September – just like this year.

While the Vos Farms crew kept busy on Sept. 24, Ryan and Mallory Vos participated in the Hereford Border Tour sponsored by the Minnesota Hereford Breeders and the South Dakota Hereford Association.

The tour included visiting TSR Cattle Co. with Ollerich Cattle near Aurora, S.D., and Stenberg Herefords with Eggers Southview Farms near Brookings, S.D.

Then the tour moved over to Delaney Herefords near Lake Benton, Minn. Several families brought cattle over to the Delaneys’ including Atkins Herefords, K&M Cattle, Kelly & Connie Timm, Vos Cattle Company (Ryan and Mallory Vos), and J&J Hanson Herefords.

Mallory and Ryan are developing their own herd, and Ryan said he is learning a lot. He was never in 4-H, so many of the concepts are new to him – even though he raised cattle all his life.

“We brought an animal to the Go-Pher Sale last year,” he said. “We’re just starting our registered herd. Mallory loves the Herefords, and it’s a great project we can work on together.”

In addition to farming, raising cattle, and raising pigs, Ryan is the morning broadcaster on KJOE of Slayton. Each day, from 6:30-9 a.m., he often talks about farming – what’s happening at Vos Farms, but also issues that relate to farming on a broader scale.

“It’s a pretty good way to do agvocacy,” he said. “I am not afraid to talk about controversial topics on the air. I get a little backlash from it, but I don’t care. I’m here to educate the public, and if you don’t like it, that’s okay.”