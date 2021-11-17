Up and coming JMF Herefords and SimAngus tell their story this winter

HOLLOWAY, Minn. – Welcome to the next generation of commercial seedstock producers!

Jared and Makayla Flower (JMF Herefords and SimAngus) live in row crop country but are young ranchers that understand cattle and are technology-savvy.

The Flowers run about 100 registered cows.

They will hold their 8th annual bull sale the first Saturday of February 2022, which includes 2-year-old and yearling Hereford bulls and fall and yearling SimAngus bulls. Heifers are sold by private treaty.

Makayla has also developed her skills and business as a graphic designer for cattle promotion, advertising, and magazines. Her work has quadrupled in recent years.

Through their hard work and shared goals, the Swift County ranchers have successfully become self-employed in west central Minnesota.

They’re raising four children, ages 1-8.

Few things make Jared as happy as when their oldest child, Jaelyn, 8, studies a cattle magazine at the breakfast table. Recently she commented to her dad about what she was seeing – “Dad, this article says these bulls are calving ease and a lot of performance – but they are not deep enough flanked to be performance.”

“That’s my kind of girl,” says a proud Jared, noting his daughter’s analytical skills. “I couldn’t ask for better than that. For me, for us, for what we’ve been able to create and do, I wouldn’t know what to ask for more – but it comes with sacrifice. It comes with ‘Don’t clock in and out.’”

The knot