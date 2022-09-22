Vos Farms sees surprising corn silage yields

SLAYTON, Minn. – Monday, Sept. 12, was a crazy day at Vos Farms.

“A lot of breakdowns making silage, but we’re doing good,” Ryan Vos said at the end of the long day. “We’re back up and running and good to go.”

They filled a silo and three-quarters of a bunker that day. The next day was dedicated to hopefully completing the bunker. The Voses hoped to fill another bunker by Sept. 17 to complete 2022 silage harvest.

They planned to have everything covered by Sept. 23.

“We don’t calculate the tons we put in the piles,” Ryan said. “The big thing for us is to just get the bunkers full.”

As he cut the cornfield with a cab-less tractor, Ryan was amazed by the amount of corn ears and stalk material. It was well above his expectations.

“The ears were big, and the ears were full,” he said. The field was north of Slayton, and he had the impression it was going to yield less than 200 bushels per acre. After harvesting silage, they believe the rest of the field will go over 200 bushels when harvested for grain.

Farmers know that selecting fields – or regions of fields – for silage harvest is always a bit of an art. The Voses chose not their first but second planted field for silage, as well as the very last field they planted to corn in 2022.

“There is a huge difference in moisture between the 10-12-day planting difference in those two fields,” he said.

The earlier-planted field was significantly browner and dryer – great for filling the silo. The later-planted field had a lot of green material that was appropriate for the bunker.

“Everything looked just perfect as far as the silo was concerned. We are very, very happy with the crop,” he said. “I was very worried with the summer’s dryness, but with the seed genetics we have, I think it’s safe to say these seed products are designed a lot better. A lack of rain doesn’t make or break the year.”

Dry conditions could bring row crop harvest along quickly, he added. The soybeans have turned yellow and begun to drop leaves. He suspects soybean harvest will start before the end of September in Murray County.

Based on conditions in mid-September, he expects soybean harvest will move along quickly and corn will be ready to harvest right after.

“It’s going to come very fast – I think that’s the name of the game with everything going on this year,” he said. “Everyone will just need to prepare mentally to be at their best during harvest.”

The Voses brought new beef calves to their feedlot. The calves were eating fresh silage and acclimating well to their new surroundings. They had worked with this reputable seller before and knew the calves were easy keepers.

The good news continued for Mallory (Carlson) Vos as her family of origin did well at the Minnesota State Fair Open Class Beef Show. Carlson Farms earned Hereford Junior Heifer Calf Champion with RBC 64E Roxy 208. They received reserve champion in the Hereford Yearling Female Contest with RBD RCF 9036 Ava 124.

Ryan mentioned that he had wanted to attend the beef show, but with his brother Kyle’s wedding over Labor Day weekend, it wasn’t possible this year.

He added that Kyle Vos and Shanee Hanning were married as planned and took a short trip up to Alexandria, Minn.

But corn silage harvest was straight ahead. They came home early and are planning for a honeymoon this winter.

“Just in the middle of silage, he didn’t feel right taking off on a big honeymoon,” Ryan said. “This is going to be a fast and hard-hitting harvest – it’s not going to be one of those where you have a chance to catch up. The fields are turning quick, so hopefully we’re able to take full advantage of that.”

Ryan and Mallory Vos