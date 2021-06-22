Another mode of action to control waterhemp introduced by Bayer

A recent announcement by Bayer says a new herbicide for waterhemp and Palmer amaranth should arrive around 2024.

Diflufenican (Di-flu-fen-e-ken) will be introduced under the brand name Convintro (Kon-vin-tro) mid-decade.

Convintro is currently being researched and tested for use as a soybean field burndown and pre-emergence application. It could also serve as a new broadleaf weed herbicide with some grass control for corn production.

Growers will be encouraged to use Diflufenican as part of a season-long weed management program, along with additional herbicides with various modes of action.

Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth have high seed production and germinate throughout the growing season.

According to “Take Action Pesticide-Resistance Management,” one waterhemp management step includes use of an “effective, soil-applied residual herbicide that introduces an effective herbicide group, such as Group 15 (Dual II Magnum, Zidua, etc.) to the control program and delays emergence of waterhemp.”

Delaying emergence of waterhemp protects soybean yield potential from early-season interference.

For more information on waterhemp biology, genetic diversity, herbicide resistance, and management steps, please visit iwilltakeaction.com/weed/common-waterhemp.

Diflufenican is in the Group 12 Mode of Action group. It is a pigment inhibitor, and specifically a phytoene desaturase (PDS) inhibitor. It has a bleaching effect on certain weeds, and has been used in Europe for many years in small grain production. It is similar to the Group 27 HPPD inhibitors, but has a different Site of Action.