Chairman David Scott announces Farm Bill listening session in Minnesota

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott announced the next in a series of listening sessions entitled “A 2022 Review of the Farm Bill: Perspectives from the Field.” The House Agriculture Committee has conducted a number of hearings in Washington, DC focused on the 2018 Farm Bill and improvements that can be made in the 2023 Farm Bill. This series of listening sessions allows House Agriculture Committee Members to gather input from producers and consumers on the ground across the country.
This next session in this series will take place at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) at Bruce Peterson Farm in Northfield, Minn. on Monday, July 25. It will be hosted by Congresswoman Angie Craig of Minnesota and chaired by House Agriculture Subcommittee Chair Cheri Bustos of Illinois. This event is open to the public.
Additional dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.
Live Broadcast: The hearing will be streamed live online via YouTube.