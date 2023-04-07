It looks as though the growing season of 2023 is going to start out slowly.

Many Minnesota farmers woke up to a temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit on March 29, with a forecast of heavy snow for the end of March 2023.

Although the soil remained almost frost-free, planters and planter tractors stayed in sheds and shops due to snow and cold.

“Generally, growers maximize corn yield if they plant in late April or early May,” said Extension agronomist Jeff Coulter, University of Minnesota.

“When spring arrives early, a mid-April planting date produces similar yield if young plants are not damaged by a freeze in May. In years with few growing degree days in late April and the first half of May, growers can maximize corn yield when planting in mid-May,” he wrote in his article, “Planting Date Considerations for Corn,” which can be found at https://extension.umn.edu/corn-planting/planting-date-considerations-corn.

On the bright side of a late spring, farmers have more time to think about and prepare for planting and managing the 2023 crop, said David Nicolai, Extension regional educator in crops, Farmington, Minn. He moderated a March 29 “Strategic Farming 2023: Let’s Talk Crops!” webinar on preparing for the growing season.

“I know at some point in time, we’re going to see this snow hopefully go down,” Nicolai said. “Things can happen real quickly, but there still is an opportunity – your window here – to do some of those last-minute checks and think about your planters for this season.”

In southwest Minnesota, Liz Stahl, Extension educator, has some reminders for farmers ahead of the 2023 planting season.

Despite the large amount of snow, western Minnesota is still classified as abnormally dry or in moderate drought conditions.

“Moisture again is going to be a big player. We had two dry years in a row,” she said. “Some areas got really hit with drought last year, but overall, we had some pretty decent yields in a lot of areas.”

Along with getting the equipment ready, it’s time to talk with agronomists about farming inputs and planning for herbicide, fungicide, and insecticide use.

Southeast and south-central Minnesota had plentiful moisture in 2022, and corn tar spot spread through the area.

“Currently, corn tar spot is on people’s radars,” she said. “Does it have the potential to be a huge player in southwest Minnesota? We’re not sure, but if we get a wetter year, we will see what happens.”

Goss’s wilt – such a problem just a few years ago –didn’t cause many problems in 2022.

With the wacky weather, we don’t know what diseases and insects might pop up.

Stall encourages farmers – once the growing season gets going – to look for soybean gall midge, brown marmorated stink bug, Japanese beetle, soybean aphid, corn rootworm, European corn borer and more.

She asks farmers to follow best management practices and rely on economic threshold data to take advantage of natural predators and keep products working into the future.

We have weeds with herbicide resistance, insects with insecticide resistance, and diseases with fungicide resistance.

“We’ve been talking about that for decades,” she said. “I hope we can learn. We have to learn from the past, and we only have so many tools out there, so we want them to work when we really need them.”

Spring and summer webinar sessions start on May 10 at 8 a.m. with “Strategic Farming: Field Notes.” The first speaker is Dennis Todey, USDA-ARS meteorologist.