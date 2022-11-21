Community Supported Agriculture supports flower production

Stone Hearth Farm & Garden is ready to begin its third season as a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm.

For 2023, the Madelia, Minn., half-acre farm will offer a four-week CSA membership for spring flowers and a 12-week (July-September) CSA membership for summer flowers.

Stone Hearth Farm’s mission is “to grow beautiful cut flowers to brighten their community.”

The CSA model helps them accomplish their mission.

CSA focuses on members pledging support to a farm operation. In return, the farm shares its production – and sometimes its risk if there is a lack of production – with its members.

Across Minnesota, there are 108 Minnesota Grown CSA farms, with 160 pick-up sites.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture offers a CSA directory at https://minnesotagrown.com/member-category/csa-community-supported-ag-farm/.

A quick look will show you all the CSA farms, including Minnesota Fresh Farm in East Bethel, Minn., which offers 50 types of locally-produced products. These include locally-produced beef, lamb, chicken and pork, as well as vegetable plants and vegetables of many types, including apples, raspberries, and maple syrup.

Then there’s the Compost Guy Farm from Nowthen, Minn., which offers a vegetable CSA featuring local garden produce throughout the growing season.

And then there’s Trumpeter Swan Farm of Buffalo, Minn., who offers a CSA for locally grown produce, eggs, and honey.

Farms that sign up with the Minnesota Grown program have no additional costs to sign up for the CSA directory and marketing opportunities from that webpage, said Paul Hugunin, Minnesota Department of Agriculture director of ag marketing and development.

“The point of a CSA is you (as the customer) are paying some amount of money up front – in advance – in exchange for a typical weekly delivery of product,” he said. “The benefit for the farmer is you are receiving cashflow upfront; you know who your customer is and how much you need to produce.”

Hugunin is seeing farmers use the CSA model as a diversification to reduce risk, too.

“We’re seeing even large-scale producers who also sell wholesale and have their forms of direct marketing. Now they have CSA options, as well,” he said. “It’s a way to diversify your customer base.”

Stone Hearth Farm & Garden

Flowers bring nature’s joy into a home, office, or public space. Receiving a weekly bouquet is a joy for many.

Members interested in the CSA sign up at stonehearthfarm.com, and the response has been good so far.

Stone Hearth Farm & Garden farmers Caitlyn and John Wiederhoeft moved from Minneapolis to Madelia, Minn., in the spring of 2020.

Heading toward a career in advertising, Caitlyn worked in a garden center. She realized she wanted to learn about locally-grown farming and sales.

“We were always interested in having either our own farm or farm business, and it was the year of the pandemic that we made the decision, but it was already in the works before the pandemic,” she said.

John’s parents had a hobby farm and were willing to share a small acreage with Caitlyn and John. The young couple have a tiny house and manage a half-acre garden, with the potential to manage up to one acre of gardens. When considering that an acre is the size of a football field, that’s a lot of flowers.

Moving to Madelia, John continued his work as an independent arborist. Working at a CSA vegetable farm, Caitlyn gained horticulture experience. Her weekly bouquets were added on as a separate CSA delivered along with the vegetable farm’s CSA in 2021.

For 2022, she increased the number of CSA shares from 10 to 30.

Their beautiful and professional website has drawn in some customers, along with repeat customers from the vegetable farm.

In addition to the CSA, the Wiederhoefts sell at the Mankato Farmers Market on Saturdays from May through October. In the offseason, they also sell dried flowers and cottage foods. Mankato has a winter farmers market on the first and third Saturday of each month at Bomgaars Mankato, 1940 Adams Street, Mankato. In addition to their previously mentioned items, they have launched a fermented hot sauce made from peppers and garlic they grew themselves.

“We’re also in a couple different craft markets in Minneapolis,” she said, as part of the Minneapolis Craft Market (mplscraftmarket.com).

Now beginning their fourth year of country living, Caitlyn appreciates the solitude of country living. At the same time, she loves going to the farmers markets and connecting with the community.

“We have a lot of friends up (in the Twin Cities) still, and we do miss some of the food options, but I think we both agree that we love the space,” she said. “The local community down here is so supportive and wonderful. We’ve met a lot of great people.”