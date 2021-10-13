Ground pork offers versatility in the meat counter and at home

Farm families who butcher their own pigs know the value of high-quality ground pork. Now, consumers are finding that ground pork can serve as a nutritious and delicious protein source.

Ground pork came into favor during the 2020 COVID pandemic when households turned to home cooking.

Recipes for pork tacos, meatloaf, sloppy joes, meatballs, casseroles, and burgers were easy to find online.

It didn’t take long for the National Pork Board to learn consumers were buying ground pork for recipes and using the pork within a few days of bringing it home.

“Ground pork sales surged during 2020, up 18 percent and outpaced poultry,” according to information from the National Pork Board. Through 210 Analytics, NPB’s third-party data analytics resource, they found that 50 percent of households that purchased ground pork in 2020 were new to the product. Consumer research also showed that grocery shoppers were making specific recipes like egg roll in a bowl or wontons.

The households were younger, and 90 percent of those reached for comment said they planned to purchase ground pork again.

To learn more about consumer interest, the Pork Checkoff reset meat cases in 35 Hy-Vee stores in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska this year.

They wanted to see if showcasing ground pork, traditionally an inexpensive and unfeatured protein, could increase meat sales in 2021.

The test expands the number of “facings” available on the shelf and included two ground pork items from Hormel (1-pound chubs and 1-pound tray packs), as well as pork burgers, unseasoned pork sausage, and Italian sausage.