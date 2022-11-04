John Goelz celebrates 60 years of auctioneering

The year was 1959.

John Goelz, a 15-year-old farm kid from Franklin, Minn., already knew what he wanted to do with his life.

He wanted to farm; and to supplement the farm income he wanted to be an auctioneer. At 15, he sent away for the $25 Col. Joe Reisch Auctioneering Course. When it came in the mail, John excitedly began practicing and practicing.

While out doing chores, John developed his chant.

“I’d do the numbers: ‘one-now, two-now, three-now, four-now.’ Twenty numbers on one breath,” he said.

Three years later, he walked across the high school stage as a 1962 graduate and soon began auctioneer work for three sales barns.

His next step in becoming an auctioneer was attending the Reisch American School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated on Dec. 15, 1962.

He partnered in 1968 with auctioneer Myron Nelson for the next 26 years. John also married Alice Wertish in 1968, and Alice was a great help in the auction business.

When Myron retired in 1994, Larry Mages joined John in the auctioneering business. For his many efforts, John was inducted into the Minnesota State Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

Today

Now, John, who is 78, is an auctioneer with Mages Land Company & Auction Service. He is still farming and celebrating 60 years as an auctioneer!

Before the start of the 2022 October Consignment Auction at the Mages Auction Site in Winthrop, Minn., John stepped up (with help) into a pickup cargo bed and sat down on a yellow padded folding chair to talk a bit.

His easy-listening voice fills with emotion as he talks about auctioneering at thousands of events and all the people he’s met over the years.

“Every sale I ever had, there was someone I knew,” he said.

It doesn’t matter if the auction is in Fargo, N.D., Rochester, Minn., or somewhere in between – a familiar person always wanders through the crowd.

Associating and communicating with customers, maintaining a positive attitude, and sharing jokes keeps things interesting.

He sells land, farm sites, buildings, homes, livestock, machinery, tools, furniture and household goods.

John also calls at many benefit auctions.

Perhaps his most inspired benefit auction occurred back on Sept. 28, 1972.

John and Myron Nelson held a benefit auction for Father Greg Schaffer, who was reassigned to serve a parish in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala. The benefit auction was held at the Brown County Fairgrounds in New Ulm, Minn., and included two rings with items continually auctioned off from 2-8 p.m.

Father Greg and two Guatemalan men soon walked from the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., to the parish in Guatemala, with some of his funding coming from the auction.

John and Alice traveled to the mission several times, and he continues to raise funds for Friends of San Lucas.

Many benefit auctions have been held for other groups and for individuals in need, as well.

In 2018, Alice passed away. Their daughter, Louise, lives nearby, and their son, Dr. John “Larry” Goelz IV, DVM, is a veterinarian/owner with Pipestone Veterinary Services. Larry and his wife, Lori, have three children: Brooklyn, Kaitlyn, and John “Jack” Goelz V.

Then, John married Sharon Toltzman, a school classmate from long ago.

Sharon supports John’s decision to continue as an auctioneer for Mages Land Company & Auction Service, so we should hear John’s call for years to come.

With stories, jokes, one-liners, smiles, friendly conversations, sing-song chants and handshakes, John Goelz strives to make the world a better place.

“It’s been quite a life,” he concluded.