Rain gardens slow water/add beauty to landscape

Do you have an area where water tends to collect or run off at your farm site?

Spring is a good time to cast a critical eye outside your home and outbuildings.

When it rains, are the gutters and downspouts moving water correctly away from buildings and foundations? Does water cascade over sidewalks, driveways, and concrete pads? The water may carry “gunk” that hurts infrastructure or pollutes bodies of water.

In Minneapolis, a nonprofit organization called Metro Blooms partners with communities to create resilient landscapes. One of the projects is installing rain gardens in boulevards to help hold back and infiltrate stormwater.

Boulevard rain gardens can be an important link in urban areas to prevent storm water runoff. Salt, fecal material, and fertilizer are all carried away during rain events. The gunk gets into the storm sewer and carried to bodies of water.

In the past, trees helped soak up water. Some areas have experienced the loss of ash trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer, with thousands more ash trees lined up for cutting down. It’s much like the days when the beautiful overhanging elm trees were cut down due to Dutch Elm disease. Neighborhoods and nature grieve when trees are cut down.

When trees aren’t available, a rain garden can help bring back beauty and reduce storm water pollution.

The co-director of design at Metro Blooms is Jennifer Ehlert, and she recently presented a webinar on boulevard rain gardens – and adding biodiversity to our landscapes – through the Minnesota State Horticultural Society.