Rain gardens slow water/add beauty to landscape

Do you have an area where water tends to collect or run off at your farm site?
Spring is a good time to cast a critical eye outside your home and outbuildings.
When it rains, are the gutters and downspouts moving water correctly away from buildings and foundations? Does water cascade over sidewalks, driveways, and concrete pads? The water may carry “gunk” that hurts infrastructure or pollutes bodies of water.
In Minneapolis, a nonprofit organization called Metro Blooms partners with communities to create resilient landscapes. One of the projects is installing rain gardens in boulevards to help hold back and infiltrate stormwater.
Boulevard rain gardens can be an important link in urban areas to prevent storm water runoff. Salt, fecal material, and fertilizer are all carried away during rain events. The gunk gets into the storm sewer and carried to bodies of water.
In the past, trees helped soak up water. Some areas have experienced the loss of ash trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer, with thousands more ash trees lined up for cutting down. It’s much like the days when the beautiful overhanging elm trees were cut down due to Dutch Elm disease. Neighborhoods and nature grieve when trees are cut down.
When trees aren’t available, a rain garden can help bring back beauty and reduce storm water pollution.
The co-director of design at Metro Blooms is Jennifer Ehlert, and she recently presented a webinar on boulevard rain gardens – and adding biodiversity to our landscapes – through the Minnesota State Horticultural Society.
A rain garden, she explained, doesn’t have to be very technical. It is a lowered perennial planting, selected with plants that do well whether they are really wet, dry, or somewhere in the middle.
“The goal of the rain garden is to have a flat bottom that allows the water to infiltrate into the soil across the entire bottom of the rain garden,” she said. Most residential rain gardens she designs for catching water from a downspout are only about 3-6 inches deep.
“It is very minimal and easy to implement,” she said. “Water comes in at some point – from your sidewalk or your downspout, and you make sure the rain garden also has a place to overflow.”
Next time you’re in town, notice if the boulevards have a mound shape that allows water to flow down toward the street.
By lowering the soil in the boulevards and adding native plants, the rain garden traps runoff and provides habitat for pollinators.
With careful plant selection, homeowners can choose perennial native plants designed for Minnesota habitat. Native plants tend to have deep root systems that create channels for water to seep deeper into the soil.
“You can start to see these spaces that previously were neglected now have a real opportunity, for both runoff capture and creating native plant habitat,” she said.
Ehlert had some tips for successfully installing a rain garden.
• Keep any rain garden or structure at least 10 feet away from any foundation or basement.
• Trees are valuable so keep rain gardens away from tree roots. “The tree is already providing a ton of ecosystem services, so don’t start digging into that tree,” she said. Ground cover can be established around trees if you don’t want to mow, and as a transition to a rain garden.
• If you are installing a rain garden in town, be sure to check with local ordinances first.
• Be sure to call 811 to have your utilities located before digging. Fiber optic lines may be shallow, Ehlert warned.
• After determining where the rain garden should go, remove the turf, usually a Kentucky blue grass. It’s possible to use a sod kicker, shovel, or skid loader. “You will be surprised by how much soil comes out of a boulevard when you only take 3 inches of soil.” The soil can be used as fill around buildings or any places where soil has settled.
• If the water is moving too quickly, it could help to install a rock swale to slow the water down before it enters the rain garden.
• Native Minnesota plants are bests for a rain garden. In general, Ehlert places plants closer together in a rain garden than in a standard planting (12 inches to center vs. 15 inches to center). She uses plugs or 4-inch pots.
“I recommend a dense planting,” she said. “Anytime you have bare areas of mulch, there is an invitation for weeds to come enjoy this nice moist environment. If you plant densely, you are giving your new plants a jump start.”
• Once the plants are planted, use some type of mulch for moisture retention and weed suppression. Ehlert recommends using double shredded mulch. Be sure to get mulch from a reputable source and keep an eye out for jumping worms. If mulch isn’t available, consider adding last year’s shredded leaves or grass from your own trees.
• Water the rain garden slowly and deeply and less often than with other plantings to encourage the roots to go down.
Ehlert encourages everyone to think about how to use small spaces in our landscape to become amazing and beautiful areas filled with flowers and natural habitat for all to enjoy. Providing the “green” infrastructure that helps water soak into the soil – instead of running off into pipes and sewers – is a gift to the Earth.
“I recommend putting on a raincoat and going outside during a rainstorm – when it is safe with no lightning or thunder – and watch how water is running across your sidewalks, front yard, backyard,” she said. “You might have opportunities to capture that water in something like a rain garden.”
For more information, please visit metroblooms.org.