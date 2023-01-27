Time of change at University of Minnesota’s CFANS

A new era has started within Minnesota’s Land Grant University that will affect future students, agriculture research, and outreach efforts.

Budget cuts, COVID, and retirements have resulted in the emergence of new leadership and direction within the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Ag and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS).

CFANS today is also “employing science and research to meet the world’s grand challenges and develop students, the leaders of tomorrow.”

“We’ve faced numerous budget cuts over history, but that’s just part of reality,” said Joleen Hadrich, Ph.D., and associate dean (interim) within CFANS. “But since 2016, we’ve hired 23 CFANS faculty within the college.”

Fourteen additional faculty hires were in progress in mid-January 2023, when Hadrich presented information on “what’s new” at CFANS during the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association annual meeting.

New positions include hires in ruminant nutrition, corn entomology, controlled-environment agriculture, bio renewable energy ecology, grape breeding and agricultural robotics.

Additional faculty have been hired through the State of Minnesota Agriculture Research, Education, Extension, and Technology Transfer (AGREETT) program, too.

Along with new faculty members, new leadership is leading the college forward.

The departments of Plant Pathology, Applied Economics, and Forestry are all currently led by interims. A new department head has been hired for the Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering. The Soil & Water Conservation Department is still run by department head Carl Rosen, although a search is underway to find new leadership as he considers the next step in his career.

The CFANS leadership includes a new human resources director that is starting Jan. 30, a new chief development officer, a new chief of staff, a new Office for Diversity & Inclusion staff person, and three new interim associate deans.

In addition, a staff member has been hired to help with multi-million-dollar grants for the office of Dean Brian Buhr.

“There’s a lot of change at the college level, but change allows for new excitement, new ideas, new initiatives, and that’s what we’re focusing on,” Hadrich said.

Her roles include helping to focus and/or manage Minnesota’s 10 outstate Research and Outreach Centers (ROC).

In the past three years, the Research and Outreach Centers have discarded the positions of department heads and instead now have directors of operation.

“I’m looking at the 10 locations and figuring out how they all work together and feed into each other as a big, broader unit,” she said. “We’ve noticed that a lot of grants are looking for interdisciplinary work, so we’re trying to set up a situation where faculty can easily work across departments to answer some of those questions.”

In addition, the University of Minnesota is moving ahead with a Future of Advanced Agriculture Research in Minnesota (FAARM) campus in Mower County. The new $250 million project has a pledge of $60 million from the Hormel Foundation for the endeavor.

“It’s something that President Joan Gabel has emphasized as a priority at the university level, but we are definitely looking at that as a both/and not an either/or endeavor,” she said.

Under the direction of President Gabel, the university has elevated statewide food and ag solutions through MBOLD. This organization of global leading food and ag companies and research institutions is accelerating solutions for pressing challenges. These issues include protecting soil and water through conservation.

All told, CFANS has 1,765 undergraduates enrolled, 553 grad students, 232 faculty, 854 staff and 30,456 alumni.

With the college emerging from COVID, fiscal responsibility a given, the Baby Boomer generation reaching retirement, and technology and knowledge rapidly advancing, CFANS has exciting days ahead.

“We’re looking at where are those cutting-edge grand challenges and how can we invest in that,” Hadrich concluded.