Video conferencing offers some advantages to farmers/farm groups

COVID-19 sped up the adoption of video conferencing, but the ag community is going to keep meeting online even after the pandemic has run its course.
Driving from St. Paul to Washington, D.C., to lobby is 1,000 miles one way, plus hotel, food and many hours on the road.
Even driving from St. Paul to Wheaton, Minn., where Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) President Jamie Beyer lives, takes at least three hours one way.
So, if meetings can be accomplished online, farmers will use video conferencing. Some meetings in person are needed for socializing, networking, brain storming and sorting things out, but other meetings can be held online.
Beyer said she’s learning what works and doesn’t work on video conferencing. Large video meetings where everyone is put on mute are frustrating, she said. When there’s no way to react or discuss, video conferences are less effective, she suggested.
When the MSGA held their pre-resolution meeting in December 2020, the virtual meeting was set up to allow people to talk.
“We had record attendance from farmers,” she said, adding that farmers are attending other video conferences, too. She attended a conference for her local Bois de Sioux watershed and found lots of farmers attending that conference, as well.
“When you do ask people to show up (to video conferences) they do, and they come ready to discuss things,” Beyer said.
She asks farmers to attend the MN Ag Expo online, and notes this is an opportunity to learn more about what happens at this event.
“I’m hoping we get some people who are curious about what these meetings are about,” she said.
The Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) held their pre-resolution meeting online and have decided to make a few changes for their annual meeting that will be held online.
The leadership learned that voting delegates have many different speeds of internet service. As a result, some delegates needed more time for their votes to “show up” on the MCGA office computers.
“Some members don’t have the availability of high speed, so the one thing that we had from our pre-resolutions meeting was the fact that we have to slow down,” said Tim Waibel, president of the MCGA. “Just because things are happening so quickly at the office in Burnsville with high speed, some of the delegates were having a hard time keeping up because their speed was slow.”
The big takeaway for the annual meeting will be that some delegates will have to wait a little while for delegates who have slower connections.
“We’ll have to speak to it a couple of times why we’re going slower and that’s so everybody can get involved and speak to the issue, if they want to,” he said. “This is our first attempt for a virtual annual meeting, and I think it will go well, because of the fact we’ve been doing so many meetings virtually at the MCGA, that we are accustomed to what is going on.
“I hope the membership is not afraid to try it, because Zoom is actually a friendly program to use.”