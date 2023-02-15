ST. CLOUD, Minn. – It’s time to plan your trip to the Central Minnesota Farm Show held at River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The show is a great opportunity to visit dozens of farm businesses within comfortable indoor surroundings.

Dates and times for this year’s Central Minnesota Farm Show are Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Wednesday, March 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

There’s no charge for admission to the convention center located at 10 4th Avenue South, Downtown St. Cloud. Some nearby parking ramps charge for parking. Lunch is available to purchase at the convention center.

Since first held in the late 1960s, the Central Minnesota Farm Show has focused on the area’s strong dairy industry, the heart of Stearns County agriculture. Over the last few decades, farmers have diversified to include a variety of crops and livestock. Organic farming has also been successful in the region.

While the importance of dairy is still apparent throughout the show, there is now a wide range of exhibitors that work with many types of agriculture.

The 2023 show will include hundreds of booths that showcase financial services, drainage, renewable energy, tractors and other farm machinery, home and farm buildings, seed, oil and propane, pressure washers, concrete, insurance, feed, livestock services, trucking, minerals for feed, water quality, auto parts and tools, silo repair, tires, doors, trucks and much more.

There are also opportunities to ask questions of Extension and NRCS educators and technicians. This is a good chance to see if there are new programs available or changes to existing programs.

Stop at the registration table in the lobby when you first arrive to find out about everything that’s going on. That’s where you can pick up tickets for free treats and beverages for coffee/milk breaks. The morning coffee break with donuts is 9-11 a.m., while the afternoon break of cookies and milk is 2-3 p.m., both days.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is unusual because it is hosted by St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce volunteers. Volunteers plan publicity, make booth assignments, help with set up and tear down of the show, and work the registration booths both days of the show. Because of their efforts and those of the vendors, the Central Minnesota Farm Show is the largest annual fund raiser of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce.

Co-chairs of the 2023 show are Cindy Battleson, owner and operator of Rapids Alterations and Repair of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Col. Frank Imholte, Black Diamond Auctions of St. Cloud.

This is their fourth year serving as co-chairs of the Central Minnesota Farm Show.

“Last year’s show was great,” Battleson said. “We’re hoping for even better things this year.”

Despite a snowstorm in 2022, farmers drove into town and visited with the exhibitors they wanted to see.

“The people that came were there to look and talk to the dealers and vendors,” she added. “The people that attended were there for the farm show and so the vendors were really happy.”

As a businessperson in the region, Battleson said it’s important to all businesses that farmers are successful and feeling good about their occupation. Farming continues as the backbone of the economy.

The Farm Show Committee includes: Cindy Battleson, Col. Frank Imholte, Ted Takala, Randy Kath, Steven Ehni, Amanda Groethe, Dan Martens, Bernie Quist, Bonnie Wenker, Al Neff, Mary McGowan, Steve Bernu, Jordan Thieschafer, Christina Buttenhoff and John Pantzke.

When you attend the show, look for these volunteers wearing bright orange farm show vests. They are happy to answer any questions!

Following is the speaker schedule for the Central Minnesota Farm Show:

Speaker sessions are in the Glenn Carlson Hall. Schedule is subject to change.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• 10 a.m. – “ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) and the Carbon Markets,” with Bryan Stanek, Compeer Financial

This presentation explores the genesis of the carbon markets. It will take a journey to where it all began and the impact that ESG is making on agriculture. Several topics to explore are carbon market exchanges, USDA Climate Smart Programs, and geopolitics.

• 11 a.m. – “Market Update,” with Randy Kath and Eric Gabrielson, Steffes Group

• 1 p.m. – “Estate Planning and How to Effectively Implement It,” with Keith Olander, AgCentric, Minnesota State Farm Business Management; Bethany Cross, attorney, Rinke Noonan; and Mike Grage, CPA, Schlenner Wenner & Co.

This presentation looks at estate planning from the perspective of a financial planner, an attorney, and an accountant.

• 2 p.m. – “Insights into New Agronomy Practices,” with Mike Blaine, agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids

This session looks at new agronomy practices and technologies for 2023 and beyond. Information on tire pressure, nitrogen enhancers, and nanotechnology will be highlighted.

Wednesday, March 1

• 10 a.m. – “Cyber Security – Protecting the Farm,” with Andrew Geil, Compeer Financial

Agriculture operations face threats and challenges every day. Geil discusses how we deal with the impact of weather, markets, cost and supply chain issues.

• 11 a.m. – “Is my Farm Properly Insured?” with Mike Walsh of Farm Bureau Financial Services

The session will provide information on farm insurance coverage.

• 1 p.m. – “Making Conservation Practices Work,” with Grant and Dawn Breitkreutz, farmers at Stoney Creek Farms

The Breitkreutzes will discuss how conservation practices have improved every system on their farm.

See you at the 2023 Central Minnesota Farm Show!