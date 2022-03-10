PDPW Stride: developing youth leadership skills

A one-day program focusing on building the basics of leadership and communication skills is scheduled for April 2 at Kalahari Resorts, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
Developed for youth 15 to 18 years old, PDPW Stride™ will help define and uncover each participant’s range of social and communication skills, emotional intelligence and ability to collaborate with different personalities. Through team challenges and group activities, attendees will also learn core techniques such as intentional listening, seeking to understand and persuasively engage others, clearly articulating their thoughts and more.
In addition a mini career fair will showcase a broad range of career options and technologies. Students will have the opportunity to talk with and ask questions of people currently working in such fields as finance, medicine, food, marketing, precision-data, regulation and more.
Visit www.pdpw.org or call PDPW at 800-947-7379 by March 27 to register. Pre-registration is necessary; the program fee of $79 includes training materials and meals. Upon registering, a health form and waiver will be sent to a parent or guardian for a signature. The program is limited to 100 students. They’ll be chaperoned at all times and all current CDC requirements will be followed.