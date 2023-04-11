Editor’s note: The following was written by Elizabeth Danielson, Iowa State University Extension specialist in the Pesticide Safety Education Program, for the Integrated Crop Management News site March 30.
Pesticide residues can be carried on your clothing even if you wear personal protective equipment over your clothes. Therefore, it is important to properly clean your clothes after working with and around pesticides.
Many pesticide labels provide limited instructions for cleaning work clothes. In situations where no instructions are provided, follow these guidelines for washing contaminated clothing.
Wear gloves and long sleeves when handling pesticide-contaminated clothing to avoid skin exposure.
People are also reading…
Discard any clothing that has had concentrated pesticide spilled on it. Research confirms that traces of pesticide remain on heavily contaminated clothing even after washing.
Wash work clothing at the end of each workday. Waiting more than 24 hours reduces the effectiveness of the wash cycle to remove residues.
Do not wash pesticide-contaminated clothing with any other clothing. Pesticide residues can transfer from work clothing to household clothing during laundering.
Load only a few items into the washing machine. The washer provides the best agitation and dilution when it is loaded to no more than 50 to 75% of its clothing capacity. Use the maximum amount of detergent recommended by the machine’s manufacturer. Use the highest water setting available, regardless of load size, to maximize dilution. Select the hottest water settings.
Use a pre-rinse/soak and use a wash cycle that lasts at least 20 minutes with a high-speed spin.