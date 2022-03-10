Teen leadership sessions return to conference

Current learning opportunities are virtually limitless. And yet it can be challenging to find fun and engaging courses to help teens discover their innate leadership abilities.
After a successful introduction at the 2021 PDPW Business Conference, a series of sessions to develop the next generations of youth leaders for the dairy industry and rural communities is planned for this year’s event. In four fast-paced sessions, the series is designed to help 15- to 18-year-olds make new discoveries about themselves while having fun with their peers. Led by coach and trainer Hans Gochenaur, the sessions are meant to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time while building a foundation for each teen’s future success.
Gochenaur has dedicated 20-plus years to youth ministry and 16 years to coaching high-school sports. Currently he works for Badgerland Youth for Christ. With energy and passion, Gochenaur brings intensity to his interactive and engaging youth sessions.
Communication
Effective communication and intentional listening skills are the basics. Through interactive lessons and group activities, teens will build upon existing skills. They’ll learn how to implement simple and powerful techniques to expand their role as a leaders.
Character
A person’s character is the résumé the world sees – and it often carries more weight than anything written on paper. Noble character is a cornerstone of effective leadership. Those who are reliable, self-disciplined, honest and unselfish almost always have access to a broader range of work and life opportunities. This session will focus on key principles to cultivate those attributes while avoiding detrimental decisions.
Confidence
When someone is secure in her or his ability to communicate with others, confidence is a natural byproduct. Through team exercises, teens will learn new skills to bolster confidence and take on greater levels of responsibility.
Carry on!
The greatest leaders in history didn’t succumb to setbacks; they carried on. Young leaders can learn to use difficult lessons as stepping stones to make them stronger. This session will focus on tips and tricks to make lemonade out of lemons. Participants will be able to carry themselves confidently and tackle life’s challenges with a “Yes, I can!” attitude.