A good cup of Joe is loved around the world

For many people the first cup of coffee in the morning gets them going. A cup of hot coffee can energize a person during the day or keep them awake at night. A cup of coffee shared with a loved one or friend helps bind the people together. It can sooth nerves, celebrate an occasion or comfort. You name the occasion when a cup of hot coffee contributes to your enjoyment. During hot weather, a cold cup of coffee is a wonderful drink.

Coffee has an interesting story. A legend way back when, on the Ethiopian plateau, tells of a goat herder noticing how lively and energetic his goats became after eating the berries of a certain tree. It also affected their sleep. The goat herder reported these findings to the Abbott of the local monastery who made a drink of the berries. It did not take long before he found himself alert and awake during long evening prayers. The drink became popular.

This special drink spread around the Arabian Peninsula and special coffee houses began to appear. It was mainly men who would congregate for a cup of coffee. The coffee houses differed from the taverns as no liquor was sold, only coffee. Social events began to include conversations, both business and social. A newspaper might be read or other activities. Coffee began to displace beer and wine as a breakfast drink. The quality and alertness of workers was noticed with those who drank coffee. In America coffee was also replacing the expensive tea from England during the American Revolution. Men were trying to establish coffee tree plantations in various countries. Some were able to do so, while others failed due to location, weather conditions and soil.

The red ripe seeds, or coffee cherries, are mainly harvested by hand every 8 to 10 days. An ambitious picker may be able to hand pick 100 to 200 coffee cherries a day. If done mechanically, all seeds come off a tree, ripe or unripe. The beans are sorted by weight and size.

A wet water method removes the pulp from the coffee cherry. The fruit’s mucilage may also be removed, The berry is dried to an 11% moisture content and bagged for export. The milled beans are referred to as green coffee.

Companies have people known as cuppers who evaluate the purchased coffee beans for appearance, quality, drink and taste. A quick sip evaluates the coffee bean’s taste. They can also recommend various blends of coffee beans. A very fine grind coffee bean is used for espresso coffee drinks rather than the drip machine variety.

Liquid coffee, hot or cold, instant, espresso, extract or syrup may be substituted for water in many meats, baked recipes, and cooking. Vanilla flavoring may be replaced by ½ to 1 teaspoon of coffee in chocolate items, dark flour breads, frostings, etc.

Coffee should be stored in an air proof bag at room temperature in a dark, cool location. It may also be frozen in an air-tight container. Just remove amount needed a few weeks use at a time.

Coffee has medically been mentioned to improve circulation of all parts of the body, improves memory and hair loss. Only 3 cups of coffee a day are recommended.

Pod coffee machines are very popular today, but studies show a drip type coffee has a better flavor. Although the pod’s expiration dates may still be ok, perhaps the oil in the coffee pod has evaporated affecting the flavor. Try to use a reusable pod coffee holder rather than the disposable ones.

A cup of coffee is suitable any time of the day, but shared with a loved one or friend with a cookie or dessert and conversation is truly a blessing!

Something to think about: “Coffee – the favorite drink of the civilized world.” Thomas Jefferson

SMOKED HAM WITH COFFEE-ORANGE GLAZE

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 (2-lb.) thick ham steak*

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 (12 oz.) jar Sweet Orange Marmalade

3/4 cup strong brewed coffee

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup raisins

3 Tablespoons cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fresh orange slices for garnish

Parsley sprigs for garnish

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the ham steak in hot oil for 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid evaporates, turning half way through cooking time. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Cook onion in the skillet over low heat 3 minutes. Stir in marmalade, coffee, golden raisins, raisins, vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until glaze begins to thicken.

Return ham steak to skillet; turn to coat with sauce. Simmer about 5 minutes or until glaze reaches desired consistency. Garnish with orange slices and parsley.

*May substitute 4 pork chops for ham steak.

PRESSURE COOKER ROAST BEEF

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 beef sirloin tip beef roast, 2-1/2 pounds, halved

1-1/2 cups brewed coffee

1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1/3 cup sliced onions

2 cloves minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/3 cup cold water

Select saute or browning setting on a 6 quart electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil. When oil is hot, brown 1 roast half on all sides. Remove and repeat with other half. Add coffee to the pressure cooker. Cook 1 minute. Stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Press cancel. Add mushrooms, onions, garlic, salt, chili powder, pepper and beef.

Lock lid. Close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure. Cook on High for 50 minutes. Let pressure release naturally. Press cancel.

Remove roast and vegetables to a serving platter. Tent with foil and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Reserve 2 cups cooking juices. Discard rest. Transfer back to pressure cooker. In a small bowl, mix cornstarch and water and stir until smooth. Stir into juices. Select saute setting and adjust for low heat. Simmer, stirring constantly until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with roast and vegetables.

SPICED COFFEE BARS

3-1/2 cups all- purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups packed brown sugar

2 large beaten eggs

1 teaspoon coffee extract

1 cup cold strong coffee

1/2 cup dried craisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Cooking spray

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 to 4 Tablespoons cold liquid coffee

Chopped walnuts for topping, optional

Preheat oven to 375 F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream the softened butter and brown sugar until well mixed. Add the eggs and coffee extract. Mix well. Gradually add the flour mixture and coffee, about one quarter at a time, mixing well after each addition. Fold in the craisins and walnuts. Spray a 15” by 21” sheet pan with cooking spray. Spread batter evenly in pan. Bake 17 to 20 minutes until done. Allow to cool.

To make glaze, place powdered sugar in a small bowl. Add the cold coffee, 1 Tablespoon at a time. Mix after each addition until mixture is semi-thick. Spoon glaze over the cooled bars. Allow to set before cutting.

Top with additional chopped walnuts, if desired.