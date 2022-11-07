Big game hunting popular for tradition, camaraderie and meat

In certain areas of the country the hills may not be filled with the sound of music, but that of rifles or shotguns being fired.

Hunting season is a big deal in many areas of the mountains, hills, forests and fields. Game hunters are after deer, elk, antelope, or various species of birds. Hunting may be a long time family tradition, a group of friends going out on a hunting camping trip, or even going out alone. For some families wild game may be their main source of meat. So far, I have not heard of any moose hunting in my area.

After downing an animal the carcass should be dressed out as soon as possible and removed. When taken home remove the hide and keep the carcass cool. When taking the carcass to a wild game certified meat processor to be cut up. Keep in mind the amount of meat you get back will be approximately 40% of the animals weight at the meat processors.

Venison refers to the edible meat of elk, deer, caribou or antelope. The word “venison” is derived from the Latin word “venari” which means to hunt or to pursue. Both deer and elk meat is a lean variety due to its woodland-type diet. The meat is also cut the same as beef or pork into roasts, sirloins, or ribs. It may also be a ground meat, sausage or jerky. Many packages of wild game, or venison, may be put into the freezer.

Venison is a healthy meat as it contains 50% less fat than beef, It is slightly higher in cholesterol, but low in fat. It contains higher levels of vitamins, Omega 3 fatty acids, plus various minerals. Remove as much fat as possible.

Elk is also a lean meat and lower in fat and cholesterol than a boneless, skinless chicken breast. It contains about the same nutrients as deer venison. With either meat having a gamy odor, soak it in milk for several hours in the refrigerator. Lean meats should be cooked either very hot and fast or low and slow. A fat is usually added to help keep the meat moist.

Because of various circumstances some farms and ranches have been closed to hunting or just open to specific people. Hunting guides and monetary payments may also be requested. However, many acres of public lands are open to hunters. It is reported almost $60 billion are spent on the sport of hunting with over 680 thousand jobs created.

Whether one hunts with a rifle, shotgun, or bow and arrow, enjoy and respect the land and the rules. Be extra careful with fire and remember, if you pack it in, pack it out. A thank-you to the farmer or rancher who lets you hunt on their land never goes amiss. Good luck to all hunters!

Something to think about: “In the early days of the American Frontier buck deer hides were used as part of the barter system. The buck deer hide was referred to as $1 in currency. “Buck” became slang for the $1 bill.

VENISON SWEET AND SOUR SPARERIBS

2 to 3 lbs. spareribs

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

2 Tablespoons butter

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups crushed pineapple, undrained

1/4 cup vinegar

1 Tablespoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon powdered garlic

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup water

Place the spare ribs in a shallow pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast, uncovered at 400 F. for one hour. Cook the onion, celery and green pepper in butter. Sprinkle cornstarch over vegetables. Add the pineapple (with juice), vinegar, seasonings and water. Stir and cook until the mixture is clear and thickened. Cut the ribs into serving size and spoon sauce over them. Cover and bake at 350 F. for one hour.

FRIED VENISON

2 pounds venison tenderloin

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/2 to 2 teaspoons liquid smoke, optional

1 egg, beaten

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Cut the tenderloin into eight steaks. In a large, resealable plastic bag, combine the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, butter and liquid smoke, if desired.

Add the steaks; seal the bag and mix liquid and meat. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

In a shallow bowl, combine the egg and buttermilk. In another bowl, combine the flour and seasoned salt. Drain the steaks, discarding the marinade. Dip the steaks into the buttermilk mixture, then roll in the flour mixture. In a large skillet on medium high heat, cook the steaks in oil for 12 to 14 minutes, turning occasionally.

VENISON ROLLS

1 venison round steak, (trimmed, boned and pounded)

4 slices of bacon (diced and lightly browned)

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon instant meat tenderizer

1 teaspoon paprika

4 Tablespoons butter

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Place the bacon on the steak and roll jelly-roll fashion. Tie with a string. Roll steak rolls in flour mixture of meat tenderizer and paprika. Brown steak rolls in butter. Pour soup over steak rolls and simmer one hour or until tender.