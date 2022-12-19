Christmas is about season of advent, traditions

People celebrate Christmas in many various ways, or perhaps, not at all. Through the years, changes occur such as grown children may not be able to come home for Christmas due to having their own family or distance involved. Perhaps mom, who hosted and cooked many Christmas dinners, may just come as a guest.

Christmas actually began over 2,000 years ago in the small town of Bethlehem in Israel. A baby boy was born who is Jesus, the Son of God. It is his birthday we celebrate. An angel figure may top the Christmas tree. This is in remembrance of the angel’s visit to shepherds announcing the birth of Jesus to them. Matthew 2:18 (New American Bible). Later, three wise men came to worship him being led by a star. The traditions we now have are all based on that event, yet the majority have now become commercial.

A long tradition of many Christians is to have an advent wreath. Advent is a time of reflection and a pause to prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It symbolizes ancient times when Israel waited for the Messiah to come.

Advent begins four Sundays before Christmas Day. The word advent is from the Latin word adrenio or “to come to.” The word refers to the coming of Christ. A symbol of advent is the advent wreath which originated among German Lutherans. It consists of 5 candles; 3 purple representing penance, one pink candle for joy, or may be called the shepherds candle, and one white candle. The 4 colored candles are placed in a circle of evergreen with the white one representing Jesus in the middle. One candle is lit every Sunday, along with the previous lit ones, with advent prayers. The white candle is lit Christmas Day. The Christmas season also lasts 12 days after Dec. 25.

Advent calendars may be a fun source for children. It is a way to mark the days off before Christmas. The 25 day calendar may have a door or drawer to open each day to show a religious or commercial shape.

Time went on and various legends appeared. In the 1800s, stories were developed about a spider, a pig and a pickle.

Our Christmas tree may sparkle with thin strands of tinsel. According to legend, spiders retreated to the attic to hide before a woman cleaned the house before Christmas. Later that night they descended and found a beautifully decorated tree in the room. In awe they crawled all over the trunk and branches leaving behind strands of their gray webbing.

When Father Christmas arrived and saw the beautiful tree covered with webs, he knew the family would be very disappointed. He changed all the spider webs into strands of silver and gold.

In 1892, French glass blowers were making glass Christmas tree ornaments which were becoming very popular. Some were vegetable ornaments and among them were cucumbers or pickles. There are several stories about hiding a pickle ornament somewhere on the Christmas tree. It was said the child who found it was awarded a special treat. Although the pickle legend is thought to begin in Germany, many Germans have never heard this tale.

Another story about the pickle came about because of the capture and internment of Private John C. Lower. Lower was in a Confederate Army prisoner camp in Andersonville, Ga. As he was starving one Christmas, he asked the prison guard for a pickle to eat and received one. Later upon returning home he hung a pickle in his Christmas tree every year. Up to 2017, there were 25,000 pickle ornaments sold.

Now we come to the Pink Peppermint Pig. In the 1800s, a candy maker in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jim Mangay, made a solid form of a pink peppermint pig. Soon a tradition arose about this pig when pieces of it were eaten. It was to be a symbol of health, wealth and happiness.

Today the Peppermint Pig may be purchased with a small bag and a small hammer. After dinner the pig is placed in the bag. The host gives the enclosed pig a tap with the hammer to begin breaking it. It is passed around the table and each person gets a “tap” to break the pig apart. Pieces of the candy may be sucked on as it is too hard to chew. The Saratoga Sweets candy store is the only manufacturer of this pig.

Something to think about: “Christmas means various things to people. It is not just a religious or commercial time for everyone, but a time of peace and caring. The world needs peace and it is up to each one of us to do something towards that. Not in large ways, but small ones in our little corner of the world. May you and yours have a blessed Christmas.” Marie

RAISIN RUM SAUCE

6 Tablespoons light cream

3 Tablespoons light rum

1/2 cup soft butter

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided

1/2 cup golden raisins

Place cream, rum and butter into a food blender, cover and process. Blend until smooth. Stop and add 1/2 cup sugar, cover and process until sugar is liquefied. Add remaining sugar and process until smooth. When all sugar is added, stop the food blender and add the raisins. Cover and process to liquefy.

LEMON SAUCE

2 egg yolks

1 cup water

3/4 cup sugar

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 lemon, peeled and seeded

Rind of 1/2 lemon

Place all ingredients into a food blender, cover and process on GRATE until smooth. Pour into a saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick.

CHERRY SAUCE

2-1/2 cups canned pitted red sour cherries, not drained

2 whole cloves

2-inch piece stick cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

4 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 teaspoons cold water

4 teaspoons corn syrup

4 teaspoons butter

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon red food coloring

Cook cherries, cloves and cinnamon 5 minutes in a covered saucepan. Remove from heat and remove cloves and cinnamon. Pour the cooked cherries into a food blender and add the sugar, cornstarch, salt, water and corn syrup. Cover and process until cherries are liquefied. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a rapid boil. Cook 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and add remaining ingredients. Serve on ice cream, cake, etc.