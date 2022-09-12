Condensed soups evolved into a modern kitchen staple

With many recipes for casseroles, sea foods, meats, eggs, sauces and even desserts, a can of condensed soup can be listed as an ingredient. In the late 1800s soups were inexpensive to create and were beginning to be popular. During those years, three companies were beginning to can and sell them. However, the liquid in the soup made transportation more expensive and the products might also spoil.

Among the companies were Joseph Campbell and Abraham Anderson. The partnership later dissolved. Campbell then reorganized the company to the Campbell Soup Company.

His nephew, John Dorrance, a trained German food scientist, persuaded Campbell to let him work at the soup company in 1897. He brought his own laboratory and worked for $7.50 a week. In 1899, after many attempts and changes, he found by cooking the uncovered soup long and slow it became thicker as the liquid evaporated and became more of a sauce. This decreased the weight of the products. Various flavorings were added with new soup products developed.

During the same time, a food manager, P. Prescott, working at the William Underwood Company, was working on how to keep canned clams from swelling and exploding by bacteria. Through time and trials Prescott developed the time and temperature tables needed to kill not just clam bacteria, but also many others in canned foods. The foods remained safe to be transported and to eat.

Dorrance took advantage of this information. Initially, Dorrance’s recipes were a manufacturing secret. In one area of production, a condensed soup recipe was provided with a list of ingredients, weights and measures. The directions for producing the soups were located in another area. The canned condensed soups were then put on the market. Adding water, milk or other liquid reconstituted the soup for a homemaker’s use. Later Dorrance became CEO of the company.

In the 1950s, Dorcas Reilly was working in the Campbell Soup Company in their Camden, N.J., home economics kitchen. In 1955 she created a special recipe for an Associated Press feature. The recipe included canned green beans, a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, soy sauce, plus dried onions. It has become a traditional recipe on the Thanksgiving table and menu since. It was estimated in 2013 the Campbell Soup Company noted that about 40% of the soup sold in the U.S. was to make this casserole.

Condensed soups are cooked to a thick stock with specific vegetables and seasonings added to it. The soup can not only be added to a casserole dish, meat, vegetable, egg, rice or pasta dish but also to be included in desserts. Just adding 1/4 cup of milk or water may make a sauce or gravy. The soup prevents shrinkage in hamburgers and meat loaf. Although it has been found the soups contain extra salt, this may be adjusted by decreasing the salt in the recipe.

Products like condensed canned soups have made recipes easier to use and more convenient.

Something to think about: “A good marriage is like a casserole, only those responsible for it really know what goes in it.” AU

CHICKEN CHALUPAS

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

2/3 cup milk

16 ounces sour cream

1 large diced onion

2 cups diced chicken

8 ounces chopped green chilies

1 lb. grated Cheddar cheese

12 floured tortillas, quartered

Mix together the soups, milk, sour cream and onions. Layer starting with soup mixture, chicken, chilies, cheese and tortillas. Repeat. Bake 350 F. for one hour.

CONFETTI RICE

4 thinly sliced carrots

1 medium onion, chopped

3 stalks celery, sliced

1 small can mushrooms, sliced

1 small can water chestnuts, sliced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter

3 cups cooked rice

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 can water

1 cup cooked tomatoes

Mix the carrots, onion, celery, mushrooms, water chestnuts, and salt together. Saute all in the butter. Add the cooked rice, cream of mushroom soup, and water. Pour into a 9x13-inch baking pan. Top with tomatoes. Cover and bake at 350 F. for 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

TOMATO SOUP CAKE

2 cups sifted cake flour or 1-3/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1 can (10-1/2 ounce) condensed tomato soup, divided

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease and flour two 8-inch round layer cake pans. Sift dry ingredients together in a large food mixer bowl. Add shortening and one-half can of soup. Beat on medium speed of electric mixer 2 minutes. Add the remaining soup and eggs. Beat 2 minutes more, scraping the bowl frequently. Pour into prepared pans. Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand in pans 10 minutes; remove and cool on rack. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

3-ounce package cream cheese

1 Tablespoon milk

2-1/2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Blend cream cheese with milk. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar; blend well. Mix in vanilla extract. Makes enough frosting for tops of two 8-inch layers.