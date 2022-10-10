Did you know deer love tulips, but won’t eat daffodils?

By now, much of the garden work has been completed. Many various food crops have been stored for further use in various ways. Yet here are a few ideas to do now for next spring.

Peonies may be transplanted now. There are many beautiful varieties other than the regular old-fashioned pink, white or red ones. The other flower sizes and shapes are awesome. It may take two years or more before the newly planted plants bloom, but the plants will live for many, many years. Also, do not plant the eyes too deep or they will not bloom. Just cover them.

Daffodil bulbs may also be planted now. There are many beautiful varieties other than the regular yellow blooms we often see. Flowers may be different colors of orange, peach, pink or white. The coronas, or cups, may be trumpets, short, or split. Also they may be large or small. Petals can also be of various shapes. Some plants are fragrant. Mulch the planted bulbs. The best thing about daffodils is the deer do not eat them. Bulbs can also be potted up and stored to bring inside in the spring.

There are also many beautiful tulip varieties but unless you have deer and the plants are not fenced, the flowers may disappear one night. Tulips are known as deer candy. Hybrid tulips may only last 2 to 3 years in the ground. Tulip bulbs can also be potted, points up, in a planter, watered lightly and stored in an unheated garage. They need 12 to 16 weeks of cold temperatures. Water lightly in late winter and when the leaves begin to emerge, bring into the house and treat as a house plant. The blooms should all have the same bloom time.

There are many other spring bulbs that should be planted now. Expand your varieties!

Gladiola corms need to be dug and stored in the basement. I had some survive over wintering in the garden once that I forgot to dig, but don’t count on it. Over the years some corms will get quite large and the flower stems are gorgeous!

Deciduous trees still need one inch of water per week until the leaves drop and the ground freezes. Wrap the trunks of young trees so the deer will not strip the bark from them.

Two inches of manure or other organic material should be spread on the garden. Perennial garlic should also be planted in the fall. The hard-neck variety grows best in our areas. There are many different varieties. Different bulbs may be found at Farmer’s Market for seed. Just plant one clove at a time. Garlic has some interesting stories as its use goes way, way back in time.

One novel changed the way garlic was viewed. Writer Bram Stoker wrote the book Dracula in 1897. In the story the beast, or vampire, was repelled by garlic. This thought was based on the medical thought that as garlic repelled mosquitoes it could be used as a vampire repellent.

Garlic had been used as a wound antiseptic and cure for infections in both World War I and World War II. In 1928 Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, which replaced the garlic treatments. However, during the second world war there was not enough penicillin to go around. Garlic came back into use. During World War II, Russian doctors called garlic “Russian Penicillin.”

Gardening and local Farmer’s Markets can provide us with nourishing food but it does take time and effort not only in planting but also preserving the produce. We are blessed whenever we have the opportunity to produce some of the food we eat.

Something to think about. “We are stewards over our time, our talents, our resources. Stewardship involves a sense of being accountable to someone or something higher than ourselves.

SAUSAGE ZUCCHINI BAKE

4 cups zucchini, sliced

1 lb. bulk pork sausage

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup milk

1 Tablespoon parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano

2 eggs

Cook the squash in boiling salted water for 5 minutes; drain. Cook the sausage and garlic until crumbly and brown; drain off fat. Add the cooked zucchini, bread crumbs, cheese, milk, parsley, salt and oregano. Beat the eggs slightly and fold into the mixture. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes in a 10”x6” baking pan.

POTATO CHOWDER

2 cups cubed, uncooked potatoes

1 Tablespoon chopped onion

1 clove garlic

2 Tablespoons shortening

1 can chicken rice soup

1 cup canned tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup light cream or whole milk

Cook the potatoes, onions, and garlic in hot shortening until the potatoes are transparent. Add the chicken soup, tomatoes and seasonings. Cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes. Add the cream or milk and serve at once.

HUNGARIAN GOULASH

2 lbs. beef, cut in bite size pieces

2 cloves garlic

2 cups boiling water

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

2 cups cut up carrots

2 cups cut up turnips

2 cups cut up onions

1 small can tomatoes

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup cut up potatoes

Dumplings:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons melted butter

1 cup milk

Cook together beef, garlic, water, salt and pepper 30 minutes on stove top. Then add carrots, turnips, onions, tomatoes, and chili powder. When the vegetables are almost done, add potatoes. When potatoes are cooked, add the dumplings.

To make dumplings, mix ingredients and drop by spoonsful onto hot goulash. Cook with a tight cover on the kettle 15 to 20 minutes until dumplings are done. Do not peek!