Easter is a religious event recognized in about 95 countries across the world, yet it is not recognized in approximately 26 other countries. Easter is a day when Christians celebrate the death and resurrection three days later of Jesus Christ of Nazareth over 2,000 years ago. It is not a federal holiday.

In 325 AD the Council of Nicaea met and decreed Easter was to be established the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox. As the Gregorian calendar was instituted in 1582, it differed from the previous Julian one. The Orthodox kept the Julian calendar.

Many symbols and foods are used to remember various events in Jesus’ life or in the life of a Christian. They have became part of a tradition. A tradition is “handing down of information, beliefs and customs by word of mouth or by example from one generation to another without written instructions.” (New Collegiate Dictionary)

For centuries many people were illiterate and could not read nor write. Stories and ways of doing things were passed down orally. Religion played a large part in their lives, but so did a variety of provincial superstitions.

When early Christians prayed, they did not fold their hands together like we do. They crossed their arms on their chest. An Italian monk in 610 AD wanted something to reward children for learning their prayers. While making unleavened bread, the monk made and shaped dough into pieces in the shape of crossing one’s arms across their chest. He called them “pretiola, “little rewards.” The three holes represented the Holy Trinity. We call them pretzels today. Centuries later the pretzel form was a symbol of good luck, long life and prosperity.

Long ago people could see new life emerge from a so-called dead egg in the form of a newly hatched chick. The egg’s hard shell came to symbolized the tomb where Jesus was laid.

The chicken eggs were painted bright red to symbolize Jesus blood from the cross. Now the eggs are brightly colored and many are works of art! Egg hunts are popular with children and many organizations hold them. If a basket is used to collect them, it can remind one when baskets or hats were used to carry items centuries ago. The Easter Bunny has been delivering eggs to children since the 1600s. Instead of cookies for Santa, carrots were laid out for the rabbit. Carrot cake became popular during World War II as sugar was rationed. The rabbit was also a symbol of fertility as they reproduce so fast.

In 1875, J.S. Fry and son plus John Cadbury combined chocolate and a sweetener together and formed egg shapes in their chocolate factory. Before that, chocolate was dark, bitter, and hard. The chocolate eggs became very popular. Americans purchase more candy for Easter than any other holiday. The egg or rabbit shapes are the most popular.

Having lamb meat on the menu goes back to Jewish Passover. Lamb meat became available in the spring as was fish. As for pork, it could be processed to keep over the winter and came to be known as ham. It was probably the only meat available in the winter months. While we may eat ham or lamb as a meat for Easter dinner, other countries have their traditional foods.

Bread played an important part at the Last Supper of Jesus with his apostles. It is now a symbol of Christ’s body during holy communion. Easter breads symbolized the end of the Lenten feast. It varies country by country be it braided, round or other shapes. It may have brightly colored eggs baked on top of it.

Hot cross buns were made on Good Friday by a monk at St. Alban’s monastery in the 12th century to distribute to the poor. They were made with a flour and water cross on top and contain spices. The spices symbolize the spices used to embalm Jesus after the crucifixion. Again, these customs were used as teaching tools and lessons, as illiteracy was high among the people.

Easter is the most important celebration of the Christian calendar and one’s Christian life. Almost all Christian churches hold special services on Easter morning. A 2022 statistical survey in the United States showed 80% of respondents celebrated Easter.

Something to think about: “May the risen Christ live in your heart and shower you with many blessings this Easter season. Happy Easter!” – Marie

ROAST LEG OF LAMB

1 oven-ready leg of lamb (about 7 pounds)

1 clove of garlic, cut in half

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon oregano

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

Rub the lamb with garlic; sprinkle with lemon peel and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the meat, fat side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Insert a meat thermometer away from the bone. For various degrees of baking, roast in an oven for: Medium rare – 145 F. at 15 to 20 minutes per pound; Medium – 160 F. at 20 to 25 minutes per pound; Well – 170 F. at 25 to 30 minutes per pound.

Let stand covered with aluminum foil at least 15 minutes before serving.

HAM GLAZE RECIPES

When using a glaze, remove ham from oven 15 to 20 minutes before end of baking time. Spoon one of the glazes over hot baked ham, then spread with a knife or brush. If desired, score the fat before covering with the glaze mix. Return the ham to a hot (400 degree) oven and continue to bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Mustard and Brown Sugar:

Combine 3 Tablespoons prepared mustard, 3/4 cup brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves.

Apricot Glaze:

Combine 1/4 cup prepared mustard and 1/2 cup apricot jam or marmalade.

Orange Honey Glaze:

Combine 1/4 cup prepared mustard, 1/4 cup orange juice, 1/2 cup honey and 1 Tablespoon grated orange rind.

Cranberry Glaze:

Melt one can (1 pound) jelled cranberry sauce over low heat, stirring with a fork to break up pieces. Blend in 2 Tablespoons prepared mustard and 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. Divide glaze into two batches. Use one batch to baste ham several times with glaze throughout baking. Serve remaining glaze as a sauce.

RAISIN CARROT SALAD

2 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 cup pineapple tidbits, drained and cut small

1/2 cup peeled, chopped apple

Dressing:

1 Tablespoon sour cream

4 Tablespoons mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 drops Tabasco sauce

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1-1/2 Tablespoons French mustard

2 Tablespoons sweet pickle juice

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic salt

Combine the first 6 ingredients together. Combine the remaining ingredients together, then mix the two mixtures together. Refrigerate until serving.