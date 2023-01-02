Puffer fish poison is 1200 times more deadly than cyanide

Again it is time for an article about an unusual food that is not part of our usual diets in this region.

Many people throughout the ages have fished the waters and oceans of the world throughout all seasons. It has and does provide a living, food, or just a relaxing hobby. Fishing is something one can do professionally, and is for young or old. Many stories and photos show one’s prize catch.

One species of fish not found in our lakes and streams but in the oceans, are puffer fish. They originated in the Asiatic portion of the Pacific Ocean, but now have spread to other oceans. These fish when threatened, swallow air or water and swell like a balloon. Body markings also indicate toxicity to other fish.

The fish, either dead or alive, contain a poison, Tetrodotoxin, which is 1200 times more deadly than cyanide when eaten. It is found in the eggs, liver, and skin of the fish. It is the second most poisonous vertebrate in the world.

The toxins can be absorbed through people’s skin, lungs, or eyes. It causes bodily symptoms of muscular, respiratory, cardiac arrest or arrhythmia within 20 minutes to two hours. Sixty percent of these poisonings result in death. There is enough toxins in one fish to kill 30 adults. There is no known antidote. This toxin cannot be destroyed by cooking or freezing. Among the 11 types of puffers, the skin and kangaroo puffers are the most deadly.

Even with these odds, puffer fish have been a food delicacy in Japan for centuries. Expert chefs are specifically trained to safely prepare various dishes. This will take two to three years of intense training. Only about 35% of students pass the tests. The smallest mistake can be deadly. The prepared fish is call Fungu. It is a very expensive dish.

Fungu dishes may be found in certain restaurants, even in the United States. It can be prepared as sashimi, deep fried, baked, in a salad or other recipes.

The fungu was a Japanese symbol of wealth and power. It symbolized Japanese might during the 19th century. During World War II the image of the fish was on Japanese tanks and aircraft.

Commercial importation of these fish into the United States is heavily restricted. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns restaurants and fish markets not to purchase or sell these fish.

There are various ways to safely prepare these fish for consumption and the fish may be sold under specific conditions. I have no recipes!

Something to think about: “What is food to one man may be fierce poison to others.” Lucretius

DILLED ORANGE ROUGHY FISH

3 Tablespoons margarine

1 pound fresh or frozen orange roughy fish fillets, thawed

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Topping:

1-1/2 teaspoons margarine

2 Tablespoons dry bread crumbs

In a 12” by 8” baking dish melt the 3 Tablespoons margarine in the oven. Remove from oven and place fish fillets in the baking dish. Turn to coat both sides with the melted margarine. Evenly disperse the dill weed among the fish fillets. Sprinkle the fish with salt and pepper, as desired. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F. for 15 to 20 minutes or until fish tests “flaky” with a fork.

While the fish is baking, in a small saucepan melt the 1-1/2 teaspoons margarine, add bread crumbs and stir with fork until crumbs are golden brown. Scatter crumbs over fish during the last 3 minutes of baking time.

CITRUS BAKED SALMON

One 5 to 6 pound whole salmon

Salt

Mayonnaise

1 whole white onion, sliced and divided into rings

1 whole lemon or lime, thinly sliced

1 whole orange, thinly sliced

Wash the salmon and pat dry. Salt the fish inside and spread thickly with mayonnaise. Alternately layer the onion rings, lemon or lime slices and orange slices all along inside the fish. Wrap entire fish in foil and lay on a baking sheet and bake 1-1/2 hours at 350 degrees, turning once. To serve, place on a platter.

The onion and fruit may be eaten.

GINGER TROUT

4 medium whole trout, cleaned with heads removed

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger

1 Tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice powder

Flour

Cooking oil

1-1/2 Tablespoons sesame oil

Shredded green onions for garnish

Clean and wash fish. Pat dry. Make 3 diagonal slashes through the skins of the fish. Mix the ginger, salt and 5-spice powder together. Brush over inside and outside of fish. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Remove fish from refrigerator and dredge in flour. Let dry, about 15 minutes. In a deep fat fryer or large skillet deep enough to hold the fish, heat enough cooking oil to cover trout while cooking. Lower fish into the oil and fry until crisp and golden. Drain well and arrange on a warm platter. Sprinkle with sesame oil and garnish with shredded green onions.