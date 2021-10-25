The difference between apple juice, cider and vinegar

As the seasons change, some drinks may be seasonal favorites. Winter’s drink may be hot chocolate, it may be lemonade during the summer, but it’s apple cider in the fall during Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Apple juice may be made by crushing various types of apples at home but for most of us, we purchase a bottle of it at the store. The juice is GMO and gluten free plus filtered and pasteurized. Heating the juice destroys any harmful bacteria.
Unpasteurized apple juice may be unfiltered and not sweetened. Very fine apple particles may also be found in it. It is not a clear juice. The juice must be labeled as unpasteurized.
Both apple juice and cider is seasonally produced in the autumn. It takes approximately 1/3 bushel of apples, depending on size, to make one gallon of juice or cider.
Apple cider is the raw juice containing small bits of pulp. It may be purchased either as pasteurized or unpasteurized. Because of some illness incidents, the FDA has required unpasteurized apple cider to be labeled as such. If one purchases this variety, it is suggested you boil the cider for 10 minutes. Just refrigerating or freezing it will not destroy harmful bacteria. Awhile after opening, it may begin fermenting. Cider can be refrigerated up to three weeks. It may also be frozen for later use.
Hot mulled cider is a popular autumn and holiday drink. The cider is heated to a temperature just below boiling with the addition of cinnamon, orange peels, nutmeg, cloves, and other spices. The drink is served hot.
Adding Acetobacter bacteria and yeast to apple juice begins a process of acidic fermentation which converts the sugars to alcohol to make apple cider vinegar. Acidic acid and malic acid contributes to give vinegar its sour taste. Filtration and clarification prevents further fermentation and decomposition.
Apple juice, cider and apple cider vinegar may make a pleasant addition to foods of any type. Meats of all types, casseroles, tomato based sauces, soups, drinks and desserts. The recipe liquid may be replaced using 2 ½ cups cider or juice or 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar. The vinegar may add a tang to the taste. Adding cider vinegar will help pie crusts be flaky and tender. Adding the vinegar to water when boiling eggs may help them firm up quicker or prevent cracked ones from leaking.
There are many other uses for apple cider vinegar than cooking or using it with foods. Fruit flies may be trapped by placing a small amount of apple cider vinegar in a container, adding a few drops of dish soap. An old time hair rinse was rinsing washed wet hair with 1 part cider vinegar and 1 part warm water. It removes conditioner buildup, detangles hair and adds a shine. However, if drinking cider vinegar to help with weight loss, the acidic vinegar may be hard on tooth enamel. If one uses apple cider vinegar as a cleaning agent, do not use it with chlorine bleach. A chlorine gas will be released which will irritate airways, the eyes, nose, and throat.
The difference between apple cider vinegar and white vinegar is apple cider vinegar is derived from apple whereas white vinegar is made from grains like corn or rice. It is harsher tasting with a higher level of acetic acid than the cider vinegar.
Something to think about: “Happy apple cider and pumpkin spice season!” - AU
RAISIN SAUCE FOR HAM
6 small gingersnaps, crumbled
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup hot water
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1 lemon, sliced thin
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1-1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup raisins
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer about 10 minutes until thick and transparent. Serve with ham.
SPICY APPLE MUFFINS
1 cup peeled, finely chopped apples
1/4 cup sugar
Batter:
1-3/4 cups flour
1/4 cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup apple juice
1/4 cup melted shortening or oil
1 egg
Prepare apples, sprinkle with ¼ cup sugar. Let stand while preparing batter.
For batter, measure flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon; blend well. Combine the apple juice, shortening and egg. Beat lightly. Add to flour mixture. Add the apples and stir well.
Place batter into muffin pans. Bake at 400 F. for 25 minutes.
APPLE CIDER CHICKEN
3 to 4 pound frying chicken, cut up
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1/4 cup shortening
2-1/2 cups apple cider
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Combine flour, salt, paprika and ginger in a paper bag. Place chicken pieces into bag and shake to coat. Brown slowly in heated shortening. Drain off fat. Combine apple cider with lemon juice. Pour over chicken. Cover and simmer until tender, about 60 minutes. Remove chicken and place on heated platter. Thicken juice with cornstarch. Serve with cooked rice.