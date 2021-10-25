The difference between apple juice, cider and vinegar

As the seasons change, some drinks may be seasonal favorites. Winter’s drink may be hot chocolate, it may be lemonade during the summer, but it’s apple cider in the fall during Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Apple juice may be made by crushing various types of apples at home but for most of us, we purchase a bottle of it at the store. The juice is GMO and gluten free plus filtered and pasteurized. Heating the juice destroys any harmful bacteria.

Unpasteurized apple juice may be unfiltered and not sweetened. Very fine apple particles may also be found in it. It is not a clear juice. The juice must be labeled as unpasteurized.

Both apple juice and cider is seasonally produced in the autumn. It takes approximately 1/3 bushel of apples, depending on size, to make one gallon of juice or cider.

Apple cider is the raw juice containing small bits of pulp. It may be purchased either as pasteurized or unpasteurized. Because of some illness incidents, the FDA has required unpasteurized apple cider to be labeled as such. If one purchases this variety, it is suggested you boil the cider for 10 minutes. Just refrigerating or freezing it will not destroy harmful bacteria. Awhile after opening, it may begin fermenting. Cider can be refrigerated up to three weeks. It may also be frozen for later use.

Hot mulled cider is a popular autumn and holiday drink. The cider is heated to a temperature just below boiling with the addition of cinnamon, orange peels, nutmeg, cloves, and other spices. The drink is served hot.