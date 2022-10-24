Years ago, doughnuts were a popular Halloween treat

Like many of our holidays Halloween has transitioned throughout the years from the pagan holiday of Samhain where people wore masks to ward off being recognized by the ghosts of those who died. Bonfires were lit to frighten away evil spirits and to relight hearth fires during the winter.

Later it was changed to a religious holiday of “All Hallow’s Eve” established by Pope Boniface IV in 609 A.D. in honor of all Christian martyrs on Nov. 1. People dressed in costumes of remembered saints and went door to door asking for food or treats. The words “All-Hallow Messe,” meaning All Saint’s Day, began being pronounced as Halloween. Later the Reformation canceled the holiday among Protestants. It was revived later by different nationalities.

Year ago Halloween went back to a non-religious holiday celebrating Oct. 31 as a day celebrated with parties, costumes, ghost stories, jack-o-lantern pumpkins, trick or treating and candy. It will be interesting to see how the trick or treating of going from door to door to receive candy will change now with the threat of drugs being put into candy, especially Skittles.

A popular Halloween treat throughout the years have been doughnuts. These fried or baked treats may also come in various shapes and names in other countries such as fritters, twists, crullers or beignets. Some may be filled with various fillings, or dipped in cinnamon sugar, glazes, coconut, sprinkles, or various frostings.

The doughnuts we think about are found with a hole in the middle. Two types of doughnuts may be made. They are either fried in hot oil or baked. Those fried in oil contain yeast as a leavening agent. Carbon dioxide gas is formed which enables the dough to rise. Baked doughnuts generally contain baking powder which also produces carbon dioxide. The type of flour and leavening used enables different baking structural differences. A spudnut is also a type of doughnut but contains mashed potatoes as a replacement for flour. The cut holes are also popular.

The first doughnut shop opened in America in 1673 by Mrs. Anna Joralemon who had settled in New York. Dutch settlers brought the “oily cakes” recipes from Holland.

There are no nuts in doughnuts. The story is told the Elizabeth Gregory baked some dough with a walnut in the center to send with her sea captain son to sea. These were called doughnuts. Later it was found if a hole was cut in the middle of the piece of dough, it fried more evenly.

The Salvation Army members served doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. A special day was established June 1, 1938, in remembrance of them. With food rationing during 1941, doughnuts and apple cider became a favorite party food. A popular food game was tying a string through the center of a doughnut and tying the other end to a pole above the people’s heads. The doughnut had to be eaten without using ones hands. This was also popular with children.

Doughnuts are still very popular, with Canada holding the record for the most doughnut shops per capita of any country in the world. Dunkin Donuts, which opened in 1948 as “Kettle Donuts” has about 11,000 stores in 33 countries.

The word “doughnut” may also be spelled “donut” as it was used as an American promotional selling gimmick by Dunkin Donuts. Either spelling is now correct.

Something to think about: “Why did the doughnut go to the dentist?” Answer: “It needed a chocolate filling.”

BUTTERMILK SPICE DONUTS

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/4 cup soft shortening

4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup buttermilk

Gradually add the sugar to eggs in a mixer. Beat well. Beat in the shortening. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices. Add to sugar mixture with the buttermilk. Chill the dough. Meanwhile make the glaze. Turn the chilled dough onto a lightly floured word surface and knead 6 times. Let rest 15 minutes. Roll dough 1/4” thick and cut into donut shapes with a 2-1/2” cutter. Fry cut dough in 2 cups of 375 degree F. hot oil about 1 minute per side. Transfer to drain on a paper towel on a rack. Dip cooked donuts into the glaze when cool, and let drain on a cookie rack. The cut out centers may also be fried.

Glaze for donuts:

3 cups confectioner sugar

1 Tablespoon soft margarine

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons milk or as needed to make glaze desired consistency for dipping

Dip drained cooked, cooled donuts into glaze and let drain on a cookie rack.

GINGERBREAD DOUGHNUTS

2 beaten eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2-3/4 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup raisins

Beat the eggs until thick and lemon-colored. Add the sugar, cream, syrup and oil, and beat until well mixed. Stir together the dry ingredients and add to the sugar mixture. Stir until well moistened. Fold in the raisins. Chill 2 hours. Pour out the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Cover with a bowl and let set for 15 minutes. Roll 1/2” thick and cut with a floured doughnut cutter. Place on waxed paper and let set for 30 minutes. Fry doughnuts and centers in two to three cups hot 375 degree oil. Turning only once. Drain on paper towels and glaze or roll in granulated sugar while warm.

POTATO DOUGHNUTS

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

3/4 cups mashed potatoes

1/2 cup milk

1-1/2 quarts vegetable shortening or vegetable oil for frying

Granulated sugar for coating

Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Set aside.

In a separate bowl cream together the shortening and sugar. Add the eggs and mashed potatoes to the shortening mix.

Add the milk and 1/3 of the flour mixture alternately to the creamed mixture, beginning and ending with the flour mixture. The resulting dough will be quite soft. The dough can be covered and refrigerated overnight, if desired. Turn the dough onto a well covered floured surface and knead a few times. Roll the dough out with a rolling pin until it is about 1/2” thick. Dip a doughnut cutter in flour, each time you cut and cut out the doughnuts. Save the holes or re-roll them. Handle the dough as little as possible to keep it tender. Have the fat to 365 degrees F. Fry the doughnuts about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels when removed from oil. While still warm, shake the doughnuts in a bag with cinnamon sugar or granulated sugar.