Beet slicing ends 2021 campaign

SIDNEY, Mont. — The Sidney Sugars Inc., factory is busy slicing sugarbeets, with plans to wrap up the sugarbeet campaign in the Yellowstone Valley by mid-February.

“We have had some challenges with cold weather, but everything at the factory is going well,” said Duane Peters, agricultural manager at Sidney Sugars, on Jan. 3.

The company’s slicing is expected to run through Feb. 5, and the processing portion will run through mid-February.

The 2021 beet crop, along with most other rotational crops, went through what Peters called a “weird” year, with weather spanning conditions that ranged from hot and dry to windstorms that beat up pivots in Sidney to snow falling early south of Glendive, Mont.

In addition, irrigation suffered from a month of not being watered due to pivot damage and a lack of snowpack over the 2020-21 winter.

“Initially, the sugarbeet crop looked like it was going to be a 28-ton per acre crop from the root pulls, but with the warmer fall we had in 2021, we were anticipating a 30-ton crop,” Peters said.

Beet tops did not “lie down” like they usually do in the high heat, so the green “standing up” beets gave producers the impression they would yield better.

However, due to certain conditions, the average was 27.6 tons per acre for the entire Yellowstone Valley.

Some of the growers stopped irrigating early because they usually get rainstorms in September/early October. Turning off irrigation early helps with keeping the sugar from being saturated.