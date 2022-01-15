Beet slicing ends 2021 campaign

SIDNEY, Mont. — The Sidney Sugars Inc., factory is busy slicing sugarbeets, with plans to wrap up the sugarbeet campaign in the Yellowstone Valley by mid-February.
“We have had some challenges with cold weather, but everything at the factory is going well,” said Duane Peters, agricultural manager at Sidney Sugars, on Jan. 3.
The company’s slicing is expected to run through Feb. 5, and the processing portion will run through mid-February.
The 2021 beet crop, along with most other rotational crops, went through what Peters called a “weird” year, with weather spanning conditions that ranged from hot and dry to windstorms that beat up pivots in Sidney to snow falling early south of Glendive, Mont.
In addition, irrigation suffered from a month of not being watered due to pivot damage and a lack of snowpack over the 2020-21 winter.
“Initially, the sugarbeet crop looked like it was going to be a 28-ton per acre crop from the root pulls, but with the warmer fall we had in 2021, we were anticipating a 30-ton crop,” Peters said.
Beet tops did not “lie down” like they usually do in the high heat, so the green “standing up” beets gave producers the impression they would yield better.
However, due to certain conditions, the average was 27.6 tons per acre for the entire Yellowstone Valley.
Some of the growers stopped irrigating early because they usually get rainstorms in September/early October. Turning off irrigation early helps with keeping the sugar from being saturated.
“We did not see that this year (saturation from rain), except in the Glendive area. That area received about 4 inches of snow on Oct. 10-12 and their tons were 28.7 tons per acre,” he said.
About 100 beet growers grew beets on 31,000 acres last year.
“The biggest challenge for beet producers was the weed issue. Herbicides were not being absorbed by the plants and we didn’t have clean fields,” Peters said.
It was the same issue that all crop producers experienced with the exceptionally hot, dry conditions, in spite of being irrigated regularly.
“We sent in samples to see if it was herbicide resistance to glyphosate and it came back that there was some resistance,” he said.
However, for the most part, plants were shutting down from the heat and not absorbing herbicide. That was why some producers were out spraying in 90-degree temperatures. But it did not help.
Peters is working with Tom Peters, NDSU Extension sugarbeet agronomist and weed specialist, to find weed control solutions.
“We know herbicide resistance is coming, and we have some glyphosate resistance out here,” he said.
Some winter meetings with farmers will be scheduled to discuss strategies they can use to help control weeds.
“That was a big issue this year,” he said. “Fields were not clean, but it was not the farmers’ fault. It was the weather.”
Sidney Sugars has been collaborating with Montana State University’s Eastern Ag Research Center (EARC) on fertility studies to try increasing the sugar content and yield of sugarbeets.
“We didn’t see a drop in sugar this year due to the dry summer. Beets weren’t diluted,” Peters said. “At the factory this year, we had a sugar content of 18.37 percent.”
Peters said they had predicted 18 percent sugar content.
“We were happy to see the higher sugar,” he said.
Chengci Chen, MSU superintendent and cropping systems specialist at EARC, said they conducted fertility studies to try to improve beet yield and sucrose concentration to keep sugar high for the future.
Charlie Lim, an MSU postdoc student at EARC, said they were conducting a fertility study to improve beet yield and sucrose concentration, using nitrogen and other applications.
“We’ve increased sugar by a tenth of a percent in this study. That is a big deal and we increased tons by a half to three-quarters of a ton on some varieties,” Peters said. “At the sugar plant, we want sugar and the growers want sugar and tons.”
In 2020, MonDak growers grew beets with a sugar percentage of 19.21 percent. It was a dry year, but nothing like 2021.
In addition, there were two windstorms in June, where pivots were knocked over. With COVID, some of those pivots were not put back up for six weeks.
“That was an amazing crop in 2020, the best sugar we have received since 1992,” Peters said. With that kind of sugar, some question why sugar studies are being conducted, but 2020 was not a typical year, and because of that, the sugar studies are important.
“We are wondering what happened to bring in that high of sugar. Was it fertilizing? Was it irrigation? What gave us that high sugar in 2020?” he said.
In the summer of 2021, farmers dealt with “dry, heat, cool, lots of wind, and bad hail,” Lim said.
One of the challenges with gaining sugar percentage, is when producers apply more nitrogen, the tonnage increases, but the sugar content drops.
“When you apply nitrogen, you get a lot of tonnage. But you have to haul loads of water into the factory. The factory wants sugar, they don’t want water,” Chen said.
Peters said another sugar study they are conducting involves irrigation. Both NDSU and MSU EARC are helping Sidney Sugars find out if cutting off irrigation is the reason for higher sugar.
“How we would do it is we would irrigate normally during the summer, but try to cut back a little bit on the last irrigation,” Peters said. “That should help improve the sugar.”
However, Peters wants to run the studies again in 2022 because it was inconclusive.
Peters is thankful to all the beet farmers for their constant irrigation during an excessively dry 2021.
“They did a great job, especially when the pivots were back up and running,” he said.
Peters is especially grateful to the Sidney Sugars agricultural managers, who walked many miles of fields helping beet farmers in 2021: James Johnson, Somer Reidle, and Timothy Cymbaluk.
“They worked many hours assisting growers with questions and helping growers anyway they could from February to December 2021,” he said.
Peters is glad to see the snow hanging around because the snowpack caused the rivers to be so low last year.
“We’re praying the snow stays around,” he added. “And we’re also hoping for a more normal growing season for the farmers this year.”