Business model provides capital to farms, returns to clients

What will happen to the neighbor’s farm when the farmer passes away? This is a question that is becoming increasingly common as the average age of the American farmer continues to climb (57 years in 2020) and the number of people involved in agriculture full time continues to fall (1.4 percent).
Oftentimes a neighboring farmer is interested in buying the farm, but access to capital can be a challenge.
A private company, AcreTrader, is offering solutions that give farmers access to capital via investors. AcreTrader is based in Arkansas but offers farmland investments throughout the U.S. The company started in 2017.
“We are working to provide solutions for farmers who may want to buy additional land but need access to capital, while also offering an attractive option for investors,” said AcreTrader COO Garrott McClintock.
A farmer interested in buying more farmland has the option to purchase the land with the help of AcreTrader investors that purchase the property in an LLC. The investors, which can include a farmer, then own shares of the LLC. The property is then leased to the farmer who works with an AcreTrader farm manager.
“Our farm managers are from the area where the property is located and over 50 percent of our managers grew up on a farm or ranch, so they understand agriculture,” McClintock said. “A farmer leasing ground from AcreTrader will have the majority of the say on how the crop is grown, while the farm manager ensures that there are protections on the land as an asset.”
For farmers, this means they can farm more land with the option to purchase the land even if they don’t have immediate access to the entire capital needed to purchase the farm or field.
“Our farmers under lease have the first right of refusal if the property sells,” McClintock shared. “We think it is very, very important that people make money and grow their business by working with us.”
Lease terms are developed with the farmer on a regional basis, with rates set close to current market rates.
“We want to set rates that farmers can afford and we sincerely hope that the farmers who work with us at the start of their career are still working with us in 20, 30 or 40 years,” McClintock said.
AcreTrader also helps ensure that land currently in production stays that way, McClintock said.
“Our diligence and valuation processes revolve around farmland as an agriculturally productive asset. While we will always pursue the exit that is most optimal for our investors, our model assumes farmland will stay farmland. Our investors are specifically interested in the benefits of agricultural land, which has unique qualities that commercial development properties do not share,” he noted.
McClintock said farmland is an increasingly valuable investment, as it has been shown to provide returns consistently over time.
“Land is one of the oldest investment classes in existence, producing enormous wealth over generations. We think United States farmland represents an attractive, long-term investment while providing significant relative capital preservation during times of economic turmoil,” he said. “With a growing global population and shrinking U.S. farmland acreage, the laws of supply and demand are clearly in favor of farmland investing. As a result, farmland has consistently beat other asset classes over time.”
McClintock noted the consistent return of farmland investments is very attractive to investors.
“While the value of gold or stock markets can go down over 40 percent or 50 percent in a single year, farmland returns have been positive every year since 1990 (the first year of the index),” he added.
Foreign buyers?
As farmland is changing hands in the U.S., there have been news reports on farmland being purchased by foreign investors. Many are concerned non-citizens won’t have the long-term well-being of the land at heart.
AcreTrader only allows investors who are legal residents of the United States.
Investors must also be accredited, meaning the net worth of individual investors must be at least $1 million and have a $200,000 annual income.
In addition, AcreTrader understands that investors who may be interested in farmland may not have a comprehensive understanding of how farming works.
“We see a big part of our job as being translators between the investors and the farmers,” he said. “People who invest in and through us really care about the story of the land, but investors who want to have a say in the management comes up a fair amount. That’s why we have farm managers to work with the farmers and a team of people who work on marketing, content, educational webinars and other resources to help people better understand farming and farming practices. You can only understand as much as you have access to and for some people the only information they may have about farming is from Netflix.”
In addition, although investors may own a share of a farm LLC, it does not give the investor access to the property.
“Our investors do not have property rights and the investors do not have property access,” McClintock noted. “AcreTrader has the rights to manage the property for the LLC and grants access to the farmer leasing the land.”
By partnering farmers and investors, McClintock said he is “excited” about what AcreTrader is offering.
“What I am really excited about is to see how the best practices we use on our AcreTrader properties help the land gain in value and help the farmer make more money,” he said.
For more information, visit acretrader.com.