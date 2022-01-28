Clearview Seed – blessed to service a small community

Denton, Mont., is like any other American small town. The residents, linked together one way or another by the agriculture that has defined them for generations, are a tight-knit group of individuals who support each other physically, emotionally, and financially whenever it is needed.

The DeVries family have been members of the Denton community for years. As owners of Clearview Seed, the family is dedicated to helping the hardworking growers in their area by providing quality seed and service.

Servicing predominately dryland acres, Clearview Seed deals mainly winter wheat in the fall and legumes in the spring.

“We’ve found that lentils and chickpeas seem to work well in our area,” Joel DeVries said.

Like the agriculturalists that have chosen to coax a living out of the central Montana soil, the crop varieties planted in the area must also possess a hearty amount of resilience. Mother Nature isn’t always the most cooperative on Montana’s prairie edge. It is for these reasons that drought-tolerant, solid-stem and semi-solid-stem wheat varieties like Warhorse and Dagmar have proven to be successful in the area.

In a normal year, Clearview Seed boasts a healthy supply of seed varieties that area growers can choose from, but the growing season of 2021 challenged that supply. This past summer’s record drought not only affected producers, but suppliers, as well.

“This drought really affected our business because we depend on our production for sales. Most of us seed dealers are going to be short of product because there just wasn’t the production we expected this year,” DeVries said.