Clearview Seed – blessed to service a small community

Denton, Mont., is like any other American small town. The residents, linked together one way or another by the agriculture that has defined them for generations, are a tight-knit group of individuals who support each other physically, emotionally, and financially whenever it is needed.
The DeVries family have been members of the Denton community for years. As owners of Clearview Seed, the family is dedicated to helping the hardworking growers in their area by providing quality seed and service.
Servicing predominately dryland acres, Clearview Seed deals mainly winter wheat in the fall and legumes in the spring.
“We’ve found that lentils and chickpeas seem to work well in our area,” Joel DeVries said.
Like the agriculturalists that have chosen to coax a living out of the central Montana soil, the crop varieties planted in the area must also possess a hearty amount of resilience. Mother Nature isn’t always the most cooperative on Montana’s prairie edge. It is for these reasons that drought-tolerant, solid-stem and semi-solid-stem wheat varieties like Warhorse and Dagmar have proven to be successful in the area.
In a normal year, Clearview Seed boasts a healthy supply of seed varieties that area growers can choose from, but the growing season of 2021 challenged that supply. This past summer’s record drought not only affected producers, but suppliers, as well.
“This drought really affected our business because we depend on our production for sales. Most of us seed dealers are going to be short of product because there just wasn’t the production we expected this year,” DeVries said.
In rural communities like Denton, it is humbling how events, both natural and man-made alike, can trickle down and impact entire communities. With agriculture serving as the heartbeat of Denton, the drought of 2021 caused a ripple effect.
It wasn’t just crops and agriculture businesses that felt the weight of this past summer’s dry condition. On Dec. 1, 2021, high winds combined with unprecedented dry conditions sparked a wildfire that shook Denton and its community members to their emotional core.
DeVries and his father have been heavily involved with their local volunteer fire department for years. The flexibility their seed business offers allows the two DeVries men the opportunity to serve their community without deterring from their business much.
It was the middle of the night when DeVries received the call to come assist on what would come to be known as the “West Wind Fire.” Despite responding to the call right away, DeVries remembers the fire was already out of hand by the time he and his father arrived on the scene.
Wildfires in December are about as common in Montana as snow in July. Observing in shock, Devries watched as the West Wind Fire burned closer and closer to his hometown. The fire had already consumed thousands of acres of farm and range land as it raced towards Denton.
DeVries started to mentally map the town of Denton and compare it to the trajectory of the fire. There was the house of one of his employees, then just beyond that lay his mom and dad’s house, then the school and eventually his own home. The Clearview Seed plant sat on the side of town opposite the fire, but still, Devries worried if it could be affected.
“There was definitely moments where you were just wondering what was going to be left,” he reflected.
The West Wind Fire was eventually contained, but not after it had burned over 10,000 acres – destroying 25 homes and a grain-filled elevator.
DeVries was at a loss for words when asked to describe the fire’s impact. “Unreal,” “unbelievable,” and simply “wow,” where the few descriptors that came to mind.
DeVries himself lost a couple of outbuildings in the fire, but blessedly, his family’s generational seed plant remained physically unharmed. A natural disaster like the West Wind Fire touches everyone in a small community like Denton.
“On a per capita basis, this fire had a huge impact on people in this area. Everybody knows someone who lost something in the fire,” he said.
Community members and Montana, as a whole, have really rallied around Denton. Montana has been described as a small town with just one very long Main Street, and an event like the West Wind Fire really highlights the closeness of agriculturalists in the Big Sky State.
2021 was an eye-opening year for agriculture producers and businesses alike. Despite the year’s hardships, DeVries still has blessings to count. His family business will get to service the growers of rural Fergus County for another season, and that means something.
“We are so glad just to be part of a small town community and be able to serve the farmers and ranchers around us,” he concluded.
To help donate to fire relief efforts, please make checks payable to the Denton Fire Relief Fund and send them to: PO Box 1047, Denton, MT, 59430.