Could cowpeas be a tool to combat wheat stem sawfly?

Cowpeas have been shown to be a good forage legume for livestock, while some varieties, like black-eyed peas, are grown for human food.

But cowpeas also have the potential to help Montana’s wheat growers in the future as an alternative crop that bolsters populations of parasitoid wasps – natural enemies of the wheat stem sawfly.

“Wheat stem sawfly is an economic pest that continues to devastate Montana producers,” said David Weaver, Montana State University entomologist, who has studied the sawfly for decades.

Weaver’s recent work in his laboratory with sugar and adult parasitoid survival, as well as with flowering plants on which the adult parasitoids may feed, is considered new and groundbreaking research.

At the beginning of the project, Weaver decided to find out if there were flowering plants that producers could grow that might attract parasitoids.

Montana wheat growers have recently begun rotating their winter and spring wheat with pulses, so looking at pulses was a natural starting point.

One of Weaver’s former graduate students, Dayane Reis, worked on the early research, checking out common flowering species, such as peas and lentils.

“We found parasitoids can’t reach the limited nectar in the flowers of peas and lentils. They are just not large enough or strong enough,” Weaver said.

Next, Weaver wondered if buckwheat would work, as the crop is also a flowering species.

Frequently grown in Montana, buckwheat is a good source for nectar that could attract parasitoids.