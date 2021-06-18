Developing an overall safety plan can help mitigate grain handling dangers

For area farmers, summer is an extremely busy season. There are weeds and water to manage, equipment to maintain and crops to harvest and store. All of these aspects are crucial to producing the regions’ premium grains, but they are all steps that have the potential for accidents to occur.
Before diving into the busy summer months, Austin Grazier, director of the Montana Agriculture Safety Program, recommends producers develop an overall safety plan, and before working with equipment and storing grain, going over that plan and safety guidelines with employees.
“Just having a quick meeting with employees to discuss safety is crucial. They don’t have to be long tedious meetings, just five minutes before the start of the day,” Grazier said for example.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), farming is considered the eighth most dangerous occupation in the U.S. A major component driving that statistic is the dangers associated with grain handling, specifically the threat of grain entrapment.
In 2020, there were 35 reported grain entrapment accidents in the United States. Of those entrapments, 20 of them resulted in death, according to a report published by Purdue University. The state with the most entrapments was Illinois (10) followed by North Dakota (5) and Minnesota (4). Overall entrapments were reported in 11 states and all of them involved males.
“It is recommended to not hop into a grain bin unless you absolutely have to,” Grazier stated.
Continuing, Grazier noted that if it is absolutely necessary to get into a bin, only allow authorized personal to do so, and most importantly, let others on the farm know someone is in the bin. Utilizing a lockout-tagout system to prevent equipment, like augers, from being turned on is also a highly recommended safety protocol.
“What usually causes entrapments is someone hops in the bin and then someone goes and turns on the auger. Getting that grain to flow can entrap someone really quickly, so having that lockout-tagout system where you remove the key or lock up the control box is really important,” he explained.
Grain bins aren’t the only grain handling piece of equipment that poses an accident risk. On a per-hour-use-of basis, augers are the most dangerous piece of equipment on farms.
“Really, we don’t use augers that much, but for whatever reason, when we do use them, people tend to get hurt,” Grazier said.
Augers are chiefly PTO driven and PTO’s in and of themselves are incredibly dangerous. When running, augers can lead to injuries like loss of limb and cuts/fractures. Augers don’t have to be running to be dangerous, however. Electrocutions from failing to lower augers when moving around power lines is a leading cause of injuries, as well. Additionally, the raising and lowering mechanism on augers is not to be taken for granted. Often overlooked are the possible accidents that can occur if that mechanism fails and the auger drops suddenly.
There are inherent risks associated with grain handling that farmer workers must be made aware of. When it comes to farm safety, experience can lead to complacency, which is just as bad as a lack of experience leading to naivety.
“Obviously, we can scare ourselves to death and think everything is dangerous on a farm, but at the same time having a healthy respect for equipment and the safety plans in place can really save a lot of accidents,” Grazier concluded.
To learn more about farm safety and information on how to initiate a safety plan, please visit mtagrisafety.com or e-mail Austin Grazier at austing@mtagrisafety.com.