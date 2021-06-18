Developing an overall safety plan can help mitigate grain handling dangers

For area farmers, summer is an extremely busy season. There are weeds and water to manage, equipment to maintain and crops to harvest and store. All of these aspects are crucial to producing the regions’ premium grains, but they are all steps that have the potential for accidents to occur.

Before diving into the busy summer months, Austin Grazier, director of the Montana Agriculture Safety Program, recommends producers develop an overall safety plan, and before working with equipment and storing grain, going over that plan and safety guidelines with employees.

“Just having a quick meeting with employees to discuss safety is crucial. They don’t have to be long tedious meetings, just five minutes before the start of the day,” Grazier said for example.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), farming is considered the eighth most dangerous occupation in the U.S. A major component driving that statistic is the dangers associated with grain handling, specifically the threat of grain entrapment.

In 2020, there were 35 reported grain entrapment accidents in the United States. Of those entrapments, 20 of them resulted in death, according to a report published by Purdue University. The state with the most entrapments was Illinois (10) followed by North Dakota (5) and Minnesota (4). Overall entrapments were reported in 11 states and all of them involved males.

“It is recommended to not hop into a grain bin unless you absolutely have to,” Grazier stated.

Continuing, Grazier noted that if it is absolutely necessary to get into a bin, only allow authorized personal to do so, and most importantly, let others on the farm know someone is in the bin. Utilizing a lockout-tagout system to prevent equipment, like augers, from being turned on is also a highly recommended safety protocol.