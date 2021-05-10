Environment may play larger role in grain quality than suspected

The Healthy Soil, Healthy Food, Healthy People Initiative is a collaborative project by the USDA-ARS stations in Mandan, Fargo, and Grand Forks, N.D.

“Part of this effort includes enhancing crop nutrition by increasing plant diversity,” said Andrea Clemensen, post-doctoral research associate biologist at the USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan.

She discussed some of the results gathered from 2006-2014 at Mandan that could help producers with crop management.

The study integrated perennial forages into annual cropping systems.

Perennial strips of intermediate wheatgrass, switchgrass, and an alfalfa monoculture were planted, along with strips of alfalfa mixed with intermediate wheatgrass, and alfalfa mixed with switchgrass.

There was also continuous wheat that was fertilized every year as a check.

The perennials were in place for 2-5 years before being converted to spring wheat.

In the fall, scientists terminated a strip of the perennials, and the following spring, spring wheat was planted in the strip.

“Once it was converted to spring wheat, there was no fertilizer applied to the wheat for the remainder of the study,” Clemensen said.

Scientists compared the spring wheat yields planted into the perennial forage strips with the continuous wheat strip fertilized every year.

“Results showed wheat yield was greater when it followed 3-4 years of perennial forages, with yield benefits lasting 3-4 years,” she said. “We also saw improved soil characteristics in the plots that had perennial forages, compared to the continuous annually-fertilized wheat system.”