Environment may play larger role in grain quality than suspected

The Healthy Soil, Healthy Food, Healthy People Initiative is a collaborative project by the USDA-ARS stations in Mandan, Fargo, and Grand Forks, N.D.
“Part of this effort includes enhancing crop nutrition by increasing plant diversity,” said Andrea Clemensen, post-doctoral research associate biologist at the USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory in Mandan.
She discussed some of the results gathered from 2006-2014 at Mandan that could help producers with crop management.
The study integrated perennial forages into annual cropping systems.
Perennial strips of intermediate wheatgrass, switchgrass, and an alfalfa monoculture were planted, along with strips of alfalfa mixed with intermediate wheatgrass, and alfalfa mixed with switchgrass.
There was also continuous wheat that was fertilized every year as a check.
The perennials were in place for 2-5 years before being converted to spring wheat.
In the fall, scientists terminated a strip of the perennials, and the following spring, spring wheat was planted in the strip.
“Once it was converted to spring wheat, there was no fertilizer applied to the wheat for the remainder of the study,” Clemensen said.
Scientists compared the spring wheat yields planted into the perennial forage strips with the continuous wheat strip fertilized every year.
“Results showed wheat yield was greater when it followed 3-4 years of perennial forages, with yield benefits lasting 3-4 years,” she said. “We also saw improved soil characteristics in the plots that had perennial forages, compared to the continuous annually-fertilized wheat system.”
A secondary study evaluated spring wheat grain for quality that followed the treatments with alfalfa monoculture, the intermediate wheatgrass monoculture, the alfalfa intermediate wheatgrass mixture and the continuous annually-fertilized system.
“We evaluated four years of harvested wheat from 2011-2014 for wheat quality,” she said.
Specifically, Mike Grusak, USDA-ARS Fargo, analyzed the wheat for mineral and protein concentration.
Wheat grain had greater protein concentration when wheat followed alfalfa versus the intermediate wheatgrass treatments.
The increased protein in wheat following five years of established alfalfa was greatest during the first year of wheat after the alfalfa termination, then it steadily declined over the subsequent years of wheat.
After four years of wheat, the wheat grain still had greater protein than the wheat in the continuous annually-fertilized system.
“When we combined all the treatments from 2011-2014, we found that as wheat yield increased, protein concentration and several mineral concentrations decreased,” she said. “This somewhat contradicts what I just said in that alfalfa treatments increase yield, and that wheat following alfalfa had greater protein concentration.”
Clemensen pointed out that the relationship with increasing yield and decreasing mineral concentrations is reported in other studies and is generally thought to be a dilution effect.
“Yet, it is still not well-understood,” she said.
By combining all the treatments from years 2011-2014, the scientists found that differences in protein, mineral concentrations and thousand kernel weight (TKW) were largely driven by the year in which the wheat was harvested.
The differences between each year of harvest were so distinct that the model predicted with 96 percent accuracy which year a sample was collected.
“This strongly suggests that environment had a larger role in driving these grain quality differences than management,” Clemensen concluded.