Forage trials meet needs of livestock producers

Forage trials are being conducted at several locations throughout Montana and in western Canada, as forage breeders try to find the best forages for biomass, as well as quality for livestock.

Phil Bruckner, Montana State University winter wheat breeder, talked about the winter wheat forage breeding trials at various field days in Montana.

“This is a forage trial being done at five locations to evaluate forage lines with Willow Creek winter wheat as our check, as well as our standard Ray winter wheat, which added to our arsenal in 2019,” Bruckner said at the trial in Bozeman, Mont.

Ray is a dual-purpose variety, which makes it popular with producers because they could harvest it as grain or forage. It has good end-use quality and should be widely available commercially in 2021.

“Ray is an awnless variety forage wheat that is that is meant to replace Willow Creek, which is widely grown, but has been around for a long time and is a one-cut annual hay crop. But what makes this nice is this variety will not be just for forage. As a dual-variety crop, it can be used for forage or grain,” he said.

Bruckner pointed out that Montana would have five new experimental forage lines to try out in their nurseries.

The new forage winter wheat varieties, if they make it to becoming a variety, will be as an eventual replacement for older lines.

Also at the Bozeman plots, Perry Miller, MSU cropping systems scientist, talked about establishing sainfoin, a legume-type forage. The legume forage has been becoming increasingly popular in Montana in recent years.