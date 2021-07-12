Governor Gianforte declares statewide drought emergency

As summer continues to progress, so does the severity of the drought across Montana. Some parts of the state have recorded receiving as little as three inches of precipitation over the last eight months. Crops are starting to show signs of heat stress, and as water sources dwindle, ranchers are being forced to sell livestock.

With 93 percent of the state facing some level of drought and 61 percent of the state in severe-to-exceptional drought, Governor Gianforte issued an executive order on July 1, 2021, declaring a statewide drought emergency.

“Every region of the state faces severe-to-extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement.

The executive order directs that maximum assistance be provided to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help with drought. It also suspends regulations on carriers and commercial motor vehicles while they provide drought-related support.

As of July 6, the USDA has designated 31 Montana counties as natural disaster counties. CRP lands are being opened up for grazing and haying in critical areas, but the large question is, will they even be enough?

According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA, for the week ending July 2, above normal temperatures and dry, persistent winds continue to deplete soil moisture. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated at just seven percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 22 percent the previous week and 88 percent at this time in 2020. Subsoil conditions are equally as devastated by this drought, rating only 17 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 86 percent last year.