Harvest gets underway across Montana

Marching into the dog days of summer, drought is still very much the center of conversation across Montana. The entire state is now experiencing some level of drought with 80 percent of Montana in extreme or exceptional drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps, Beaverhead, Madison, Fergus, Petroleum, Phillips and Valley counties all have reached D4 classifications.

Hot and windy conditions across the state continue to deplete soil moisture. According to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA, for the week ending July 30, topsoil moisture conditions were rated at 2 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 54 percent the previous year. Subsoil moisture conditions show a similar trend coming in at 3 percent adequate-to-surplus compared to 62 percent the previous year.

Harvesting of small grains is well underway. Winter wheat harvest is just over half done at 52 percent complete, well ahead of last year, which had 19 percent of the crop harvested at this time. According to the latest NASS report, 2 percent of this year’s winter wheat crop is rated good-to-excellent.

Spring wheat harvest seems to be getting an early jump this year. Nineteen percent of the crop is already harvested compared to one percent last year at this time. Barley harvest has also gotten underway with 13 percent of the crop harvested, well ahead of the five-year average, which notes usually seven percent of the crop is harvested by now. Harvesting of durum has also begun early this year with five percent of the crop already processed.