Historical, commercial, marketable MSU winter wheat

Montana Ag Experiment Station’s (MAES) hard red winter wheat program has been bringing new varieties to Montana producers for more than a century.

“We are working to develop improved winter wheat cultivars with superior on-farm production characteristics, as well as superior end-use quality,” said Phil Bruckner, Montana State University winter wheat breeder. “We want to make sure we have foreign wheat customers interested in wheat from Montana.”

Bruckner and Jim Berg, research associate in the winter wheat breeding program, introduced the winter wheat nursery at Bozeman to growers.

Bruckner said it takes many people and organizations, such as the Cereal Quality Lab, to be able to breed a new variety from start to release.

Thenursery at Bozeman consists of 49 winter wheat variety entries, with one-third of the entries being older, historical lines; one-third being new Montana lines that are being evaluated for commercial potential; and one-third being commercial lines from companies that would like to market wheat varieties in Montana.

Montana’s historical line testing, planted in the Bozeman nursery, showed varieties from the past. With modern combines, many producers prefer shorter varieties.

In 2020, statewide winter wheat yields were projected at 51 bushels per acre, a new record for Montana.

Bruckner pointed out that some of the breeding targets at MSU include productivity and yield, adaptation, or climate-ready, such as winter hardiness, maturity, and stress tolerance, as well as pest tolerance, forage production, and marketability,”