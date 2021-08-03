Historical, commercial, marketable MSU winter wheat

Montana Ag Experiment Station’s (MAES) hard red winter wheat program has been bringing new varieties to Montana producers for more than a century.
“We are working to develop improved winter wheat cultivars with superior on-farm production characteristics, as well as superior end-use quality,” said Phil Bruckner, Montana State University winter wheat breeder. “We want to make sure we have foreign wheat customers interested in wheat from Montana.”
Bruckner and Jim Berg, research associate in the winter wheat breeding program, introduced the winter wheat nursery at Bozeman to growers.
Bruckner said it takes many people and organizations, such as the Cereal Quality Lab, to be able to breed a new variety from start to release.
Thenursery at Bozeman consists of 49 winter wheat variety entries, with one-third of the entries being older, historical lines; one-third being new Montana lines that are being evaluated for commercial potential; and one-third being commercial lines from companies that would like to market wheat varieties in Montana.
Montana’s historical line testing, planted in the Bozeman nursery, showed varieties from the past. With modern combines, many producers prefer shorter varieties.
In 2020, statewide winter wheat yields were projected at 51 bushels per acre, a new record for Montana.
Bruckner pointed out that some of the breeding targets at MSU include productivity and yield, adaptation, or climate-ready, such as winter hardiness, maturity, and stress tolerance, as well as pest tolerance, forage production, and marketability,”
“Recently, adaptation includes low soil pH tolerance to help wheat varieties tolerate the aluminum toxicity,” he added.
Pest tolerance includes resistance to diseases, such as wheat stem sawfly, stripe rust, wheat streak mosaic virus, Fusarium head blight and herbicide tolerance.
The variety testing is replicated three times in eight Montana locations, including: Carter/Fort Benton, Conrad, Havre, Moccasin, Huntley, and Sidney, as well as Williston, N.D.
“The trials go on at nine sites around the state, including the seven research centers,” Bruckner said. “The nurseries help us make decisions about which varieties we are going to release. You look at the trials to look at performance data of varieties at different locations over different years.”
Bruckner said winter wheat goes through a long breeding cycle of 12 years, and after a few years, lines that look promising are planted in the intrastate trials.
“Once we have three or four years of performance data on field production, characteristics, and end-use quality, we would propose a variety be released, and that would be considered by a committee composed of other scientists, producers, and administrators,” he said. “A new variety must perform better than existing cultivars and have end-use qualities similar or better to existing varieties for our markets.”
In the variety testing, MAES had 28 named varieties with 14 of them from private companies and 14 of them as public varieties. Some 21 were experimental varieties, with 19 of them considered “up and coming” varieties from Montana, and two of them experimental varieties.
Last year, Montana producers grew Warhorse, around 48 percent of the acres; Keldin, 10 percent; Yellowstone, 10 percent; Judee, 7 percent; Brawl CLP, 4 percent; Decade, 3 percent; Northern, 3 percent; and Loma, 2 percent. Other varieties filled the rest of the acres in smaller acreage numbers.
“Warhorse was our top variety grown by producers. Our acreage in 2020 was down from about 2 million to 1.55 million,” Bruckner said.
Berg talked about some of the varieties:
Yellowstone
“Yellowstone is a long-time yield king winter wheat variety in Montana,” Berg said. “It had the third highest acreage in Montana in 2019 and was still a high-yielding line.”
It was a 2005 MAES release and the number one variety from 2012-17.
Keldin
Keldin is a private 2011 release from WestBred Monsanto.
“Keldin is a very high-yielding line – the fourth leading variety in Montana in 2019 with 9 percent of the acreage,” he said.
SY Clearstone 2 CL
SY Clearstone 2 CL is a 2012 release with Yellowstone in the parentage.
“It is a Montana-developed variety, but it’s licensed to Syngenta Agri-Pro. It is a two-gene Clearfield variety and it can be planted where there is a lot of grassy weeds, and is high-yielding,” Berg said.
Judee
Judee is a 2011 Montana release.
“It is the fifth-leading variety in Montana (in 2019), but it was the number two variety for a number of years,” Berg said.
Judee is a slightly older variety for sawfly resistance, and is slightly solid.
“It is very high quality and works well in the Triangle where sawfly are present,” he said.
SY Monument
SY Monument is a 2014 release, also from Syngenta Agri-Pro.
“It is an up and comer. It probably had 30,000-40,000 acres in Montana in 2019, and it is one of the highest-yielding varieties in the top tier of groups,” Berg said.
Bobcat
Bobcat is a 2019 Montana release.
“We are most excited about this – very high-yielding and works excellent in the Triangle,” he said.
It was available to seedgrowers in 2019 and registered seed was available in 2020. Certified seed should be available this fall 2021.
“Bobcat has very good quality and its standability is amazing under sawfly pressure,” Berg said.
FourOsix
FourOsix is a 2018 Montana release, named after Montana’s zip code because it performs well in every district in the state. It also has Yellowstone in its parentage.
“It is a high-yielding variety with extremely good quality – one of the best quality lines we have seen in a long time,” he said.
LCS Jet
LCS Jet is the highest-yielding variety in the state over the last three years.
“It is a nice, short variety with big, fat heads,” Berg said. “Jet is a pretty amazing variety in the yield profile.”
Northern
Northern is a 2015 Montana release that has been slow to catch on.
“Northern has been kind of a sleeper and I don’t think much acreage has been grown,” he said. “It is a hollow-stemmed Yellowstone type. It yields really well, at least 5 percent better than Yellowstone, and has very good quality, too.”
Warhorse
Warhorse is a 2013 Montana release.
For the last two years, Warhorse has been the leading variety in Montana.
“It is a solid stem variety with very good stem solidness,” he said. “It yields well in the Triangle and has good quality, as well.”
Brawl CL Plus
Brawl CL Plus is a 2011 Colorado Research Foundation release.
“It is the number two variety in Montana, with a little over 13 percent of acres in 2019. It is another Clearfield variety used to control grassy weeds,” Berg said. “I think the growers in Montana really like it because it is very early.”
Flathead
Flathead is a 2019 Montana release with Yellowstone in its parentage. It has early maturity, which is different from many Montana cultivars.
“We are excited about Flathead, especially because it is an early, short variety where earliness could be desired. It is another new variety from 2019 with good quality and in the top tier of varieties in terms of yield,” he said.
In addition to federal and state tax dollars, Montana producers support the research centers and the winter wheat program through the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.
“We’re happy Montana producers support our program through checkoff funds through the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee,” Bruckner said.
The Montana Agricultural Research Centers and MAES have developed online variety selection tools to help producers easily choose an appropriate variety for their unique environment.
To utilize the tools, see the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee’s website at https://agrwbc.mt.gov/Cut-Above-Pages/Crop-Varieties.