Looking at two possible spring wheat varieties from MSU

The 2023 Montana Ag Experiment Station’s Wheat Variety Release Committee will consider the releases of two new high-yielding hard red spring wheat varieties at the end of January.

Jason Cook, Montana State University spring wheat breeder, and his team have developed the releases – MT1939 and MT1809 – and tested them in the different climates in spring wheat nurseries at research centers across Montana.

“We are pretty excited about these two varieties,” Cook said. “Both MT1809 and MT1939 have high yield potential, aluminum tolerance, and are resistant to common races of stem rust.”

MT1939 has better wheat stem sawfly resistance and end-use quality.

“MT1939 is higher yielding than Lanning, and MT1531 (a parent of MT1939) contributed an increase in sawfly resistance and possibly yield potential from winter wheat alleles to MT1939,” he added.

The higher yields of MT1939 were demonstrated when the variety was compared with check varieties in an irrigated Advanced Yield Trial (AYT) from 2020-22 at various locations.

MT1939 had a yield of 84.7 bushels per acre in Bozeman, which was not a significant difference from the top-yielder, MT1809, at 86.1 bushels per acre.

On 10 dryland locations in 2021, checking for stem solidness to ward off the wheat stem sawfly, MT1939 had a solidness of 19.7 out of 25, which is good, while MT1809 had a stem solidness of 13.1, which is middle of the road.

“MT1809 has higher grain protein content, higher falling numbers, resistance to foliar disease and better resistance to Fusarium head blight (FHB),” Cook said.

In 2016, Cook said MSU joined the U.S. Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative, which is a USDA-funded program to help breeding programs screen and develop FHB-resistant varieties.

“We teamed up with Frankie Crutcher (MSU plant pathologist at the Eastern Ag Research Center) and she set up a great nursery out here where it is mist irrigated and inoculated with FHB,” Cook said. “What this allows us to do is screen our breeding materials for FHB resistance, which we’ve never really been able to do before because it can show up in Montana. It’s not super consistent, so from a breeding standpoint, we need consistency to really make good selections. By having the screening nursery, we can get good and consistent data as far as FHB resistance goes and then identify lines that have that resistance.”

Last year, the screening nursery helped with the release of MT Sidney, an FHB-resistant hard red spring wheat.

“Frankie immediately saw that it was different than the other Montana released varieties that we have out there where it had significantly lower vomitoxin content, which is the toxin that accumulates in grain kernels that if you get too high of concentrations, you can’t sell it at the elevator.”

Cook said they had been watching the variety or the last three years as far as how it performed agronomically.

“We also sent it out to regional trials all across North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota to see how it responded in different environments in different conditions,” he said.

Crutcher screens for FHB in many varieties throughout her screening and misting nurseries.

“We have screened about 100 varieties of spring wheat, about 35 varieties of durum, and more than 100 barley lines for FHB. Barley does not really have resistance to FHB, but we are screening some 1,200 tiny plots of early generation lines to find something more substantial,” she said.

Crutcher said they also grow triticale on the outside of the FHB nursery, because it blocks the wind and keeps it more humid in the nursery. That is the only way she can screen varieties for resistance to FHB.

“I don’t always recommend growing triticale. We found it difficult, because it doesn’t always germinate at the same time – it can geminate the next year,” Crutcher said. “It also seeds quickly, so we have volunteer triticale every year. Triticale is very susceptible to FHB. Most forages are susceptible to FHB because no one breeds forages for resistance to FHB. They should, however, because we feed forages to livestock.”

In Montana in 2022, Vida remained the number one spring wheat variety, accounting for 21.8 percent of the 2.75 million acres of spring wheat acres. SY Longmire ranked second with 8.6 percent of the spring wheat acreage, followed by Brennan, which ranked third with 8.4 percent of the spring wheat planted. Reeder ranked fourth with 7.2 percent of the spring wheat planted. Corbin was fifth with 6.7 percent of the spring wheat acres.